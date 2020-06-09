Bets Of The Day: Van Dijk to grab winners' medal at Wolves

Expect some magic from Easterby's Wade

18:00 Wolverhampton - Back Wade's Magic @ [10.0]

Trainer Tim Easterby has sent out plenty of runners since racing's resumption and I will be following the yard for this low-grade sprint at 18:00.

Wade's Magic is the horse, and he produced his best handicap effort last October when finishing third at Musselburgh. The ground was soft that day and I suspect it caught him out in the final stages of that sprint as he travelled like the best horse in the race with two furlongs to go. He was drawn widest too.

He appeared to have plenty of natural pace at the sharp Scottish venue, and switching to Wolverhampton could be a good move from the wily Easterby.

I also like the angle of Tapeta for the first time considering his pace, and he remains on a rating of 62 - a mark that should be within his grasp considering the way he travelled last time.

Attractively priced at around [10.0], I can imagine those odds ducking much shorter in-running for us to also utilise a bit of insurance.

Van Dijk sure to benefit from increased distance

19:30 Wolverhampton - Back Van Dijk @ [6.2]

Van Dijk looks ready for the step up in trip on Tuesday and I give him a chance to show a bit of improvement in an open-looking 3yo handicap.

I don't mind backing Antony Brittain runners at Wolverhampton, but quite a few of his runners have little luck - although I recall the trainer in pretty good nick before the lockdown.

No. 12 (5) Van Dijk SBK 9/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 56 Form: 66800-27

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 02/03/20 Wolverhampton 7/9 Flat 6f 20y Std/slow 8st 11lbs Cam Hardie 6.6 05/02/20 Wolverhampton 2/11 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow 9st 3lbs Cam Hardie 70 22/08/19 Leicester 13/15 Flat 7f Good B 8st 10lbs Cam Hardie 95.67 09/07/19 Pontefract 10/13 Flat 6f Good B 8st 13lbs Kieran Schofield 15.99 22/06/19 Ayr 8/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Cam Hardie 44.99 25/05/19 York 6/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Cam Hardie 50 06/05/19 Beverley 6/9 Flat 5f Good 9st 5lbs Cam Hardie 28.53

Van Dijk has met trouble in running with his last two runs at Dunstall Park.

Last time he found the 6f too sharp and got hampered on the inside as the race developed. However, I am more interested in his previous run over 7f at the track when nothing went right for him despite finishing second.

He came from much further back than the winner that day and was also denied a clear run late. He was outpaced too, so it's the right move to send him up in distance this evening.