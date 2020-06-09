Bets Of The Day: Van Dijk to grab winners' medal at Wolves

- Trainer: Antony Brittain
"He came from much further back than the winner that day and was also denied a clear run late. He was outpaced too, so it's the right move to send him up in distance this evening."
Expect some magic from Easterby's Wade
18:00 Wolverhampton - Back Wade's Magic @ [10.0]
Trainer Tim Easterby has sent out plenty of runners since racing's resumption and I will be following the yard for this low-grade sprint at 18:00.
Wade's Magic is the horse, and he produced his best handicap effort last October when finishing third at Musselburgh. The ground was soft that day and I suspect it caught him out in the final stages of that sprint as he travelled like the best horse in the race with two furlongs to go. He was drawn widest too.
He appeared to have plenty of natural pace at the sharp Scottish venue, and switching to Wolverhampton could be a good move from the wily Easterby.
I also like the angle of Tapeta for the first time considering his pace, and he remains on a rating of 62 - a mark that should be within his grasp considering the way he travelled last time.
Attractively priced at around [10.0], I can imagine those odds ducking much shorter in-running for us to also utilise a bit of insurance.
Van Dijk sure to benefit from increased distance
19:30 Wolverhampton - Back Van Dijk @ [6.2]
Van Dijk looks ready for the step up in trip on Tuesday and I give him a chance to show a bit of improvement in an open-looking 3yo handicap.
I don't mind backing Antony Brittain runners at Wolverhampton, but quite a few of his runners have little luck - although I recall the trainer in pretty good nick before the lockdown.
Van Dijk has met trouble in running with his last two runs at Dunstall Park.
Last time he found the 6f too sharp and got hampered on the inside as the race developed. However, I am more interested in his previous run over 7f at the track when nothing went right for him despite finishing second.
He came from much further back than the winner that day and was also denied a clear run late. He was outpaced too, so it's the right move to send him up in distance this evening.
Seventh of 9 in handicap (11/2) at this course (6.1f), not clear run. Off 99 days. Type to bounce back but he's unproven over this far.