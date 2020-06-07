Bets of the Day: Tiempo Vuela is the pick of the Gosden trio

After an impressive win at Newcastle Tiempo Vuela can go in again

Back Tiempo Vuela at 11/4 in the 15:00 Newmarket

John Gosden has won this race four times out of the last six renewals and he has a strong hand again with three lively contenders this time around. Moonlight In Paris may well look like the stable's third string after winning her maiden at Nottingham by a short head but she has Ryan Moore on board and shouldn't be completely ruled out. He also runs Run Wild who had a more active two-year-old career wining at Kempton over a mile and ran well in the May Hill finishing behind Alpen Rose (who she faces again today), her experience could he;p her a lot today this afternoon.

However, the pick of the Gosden trio looks like Tiempo Vuela who has Frankie Detorri in the plate, Frankie has ridden the last three Gosden trained winners of this event. She certainly made a noteworthy appearance on debut at Newcastle in October, as she went through the gears to quicken and lead inside the final furlong and run on well to win by an easy three lengths. With four winners from their nine runners yesterday, the team are in blistering good form and I see no reason to see why John Gosden can't claim this race again, hopefully, with Tiempo Vuela.

Quadrilateral has done nothing wrong in her career to date

Back Quadrilateral at 3/1 in the 15:35 Newmarket

It looks a very open 1000 guineas but I am still finding it hard to get away from the the Roger Charlton trained filly Quadrilateral, she has done little wrong so far in her career, winning all three starts. She only won by a neck on her debut at Newbury in August, but then hacked up by nine lengths at the same venue next time out. She then finished off her campaign by winning the Fillies Mile in September over the classic course and distance which will stand her in good stead.

That was an impressive win and she was value for more than the winning margin that day as she met plenty of trouble in-running. However, what was impressive was how she showed her class when Jason Watson, who rides her again today, finally found the gap he needed and she came home strongly to just get up. She would have won it far more comfortably without the traffic problems. She is a class act and should take plenty of stopping if she's fully-fit and gets a clear run.