Bets Of The Day: Saucepot can strike at Newmarket

Garsman can make all under De Sousa

13:35 Newmarket - Back Garsman @ [3.5]

No prizes for picking out a front runner at Newmarket, and with the track really favouring the pace-setters judged on the Guineas' meeting, I'm going with Garsman to make all in the opener.

Trained by Mick Appleby, he's the one that could head up the pack as he flashed a fair bit of natural pace when seen at Haydock recently.

No. 3 (3) Garsman (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 77 Form: 76738-115

That was his first start since winning in February, so he should be cherry-ripe in terms of fitness for a big run here

The market hasn't exactly missed him, but he is dropping down in class from last week's 0-85, and he switches to a quicker surface.

Wall seeking third win of season with Saucepot

16:25 Newmarket - Back Oh It's Saucepot @ [8.0]

My second bet of the day is another runner that likes to race up with the pace - and that could well be the theme for Sunday at Newmarket, so I am sticking with Chris Wall's Oh It's Saucepot.

Aside from the great name, she was very consistent last term as she picked up a couple of handicap victories at Yarmouth and on Newmarket's July course. Her victory at the former was impressive, she bolted up on that occasion.

She stays 1m4f well, so with her dropping back down in trip to 1m2f, we should see her press on and make full use of her stamina.

No. 1 (8) Oh It's Saucepot SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87 Form: 8/7432115-

Her final run of last season came in a good quality fillies' handicap on good to soft, and whilst she ran respectably in that, I get the impression that quick going suits her,

Wall has also fired in two winners since racing's resumption.

She was trading at [8.0] on Saturday evening, and for a potential front runner, that gives us a lot of scope to use as a back-to-lay bet. To either get your stake back, or to increase the lay side for a green book all round.



