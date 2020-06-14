- Trainer: Michael Appleby
- Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 77
Bets Of The Day: Saucepot can strike at Newmarket
Alan Dudman had a winner and a third yesterday, and he's hoping to sign off with a bit of success at Newmarket on Sunday...
"She was trading at [8.0] on Saturday evening, and for a potential front runner, that gives us a lot of scope to use as a back-to-lay bet."
Garsman can make all under De Sousa
13:35 Newmarket - Back Garsman @ [3.5]
No prizes for picking out a front runner at Newmarket, and with the track really favouring the pace-setters judged on the Guineas' meeting, I'm going with Garsman to make all in the opener.
Trained by Mick Appleby, he's the one that could head up the pack as he flashed a fair bit of natural pace when seen at Haydock recently.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Haydock Park
|5/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ben Curtis
|9.2
|13/02/20
|Chelmsford City
|1/5
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Adam Kirby
|3.93
|05/02/20
|Southwell
|1/3
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Std/fast
|9st 3lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|6.61
|23/10/19
|Navan
|8/12
|Flat
|5f 164y
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|L. F. Roche
|22
|09/10/19
|Navan
|3/8
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|L. F. Roche
|11
|29/09/19
|Curragh
|7/9
|Flat
|5f
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|G. P. Halpin
|36.95
|23/09/19
|Fairyhouse
|6/16
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|L. F. Roche
|24
|18/09/19
|Naas
|7/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|L. F. Roche
|10.88
That was his first start since winning in February, so he should be cherry-ripe in terms of fitness for a big run here
The market hasn't exactly missed him, but he is dropping down in class from last week's 0-85, and he switches to a quicker surface.
Wall seeking third win of season with Saucepot
16:25 Newmarket - Back Oh It's Saucepot @ [8.0]
My second bet of the day is another runner that likes to race up with the pace - and that could well be the theme for Sunday at Newmarket, so I am sticking with Chris Wall's Oh It's Saucepot.
Aside from the great name, she was very consistent last term as she picked up a couple of handicap victories at Yarmouth and on Newmarket's July course. Her victory at the former was impressive, she bolted up on that occasion.
She stays 1m4f well, so with her dropping back down in trip to 1m2f, we should see her press on and make full use of her stamina.
At the top of her game when last seen, bagging handicaps here (July Course) and at Yarmouth (11.5f). Couldn't complete the hat-trick from 7 lb higher final start, but still ran with plenty of credit.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/12
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|5.66
|19/09/19
|Yarmouth
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 104y
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|2.87
|17/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 11lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|4
|29/07/19
|Windsor
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 99y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|9.61
|26/06/19
|Kempton Park
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Std
|8st 13lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|21.54
|23/05/19
|Chelmsford City
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|George Wood
|10.35
|25/04/19
|Chelmsford City
|7/9
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|George Wood
|15.7
|26/09/18
|Goodwood
|8/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 11y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|George Wood
|8.2
|16/08/18
|Yarmouth
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 1f 21y
|Gd/sft
|10st 0lbs
|George Wood
|7.2
|30/07/18
|Windsor
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|George Wood
|5.3
|01/07/18
|Windsor
|2/3
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|George Wood
|3.34
|06/06/18
|Kempton Park
|2/6
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|George Wood
|13.09
|04/09/17
|Windsor
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|George Wood
|4.4
|10/08/17
|Yarmouth
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 1f 21y
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Ted Durcan
|3.4
|28/07/17
|Newmarket (July)
|1/8
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|8st 11lbs
|Ted Durcan
|5.9
|19/05/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/10
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Adam Beschizza
|32.1
|29/10/16
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|9/13
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ted Durcan
|250
|19/09/16
|Kempton Park
|7/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Harry Bentley
|261.27
|22/07/16
|Newmarket (July)
|10/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Richard Mullen
|159.68
Her final run of last season came in a good quality fillies' handicap on good to soft, and whilst she ran respectably in that, I get the impression that quick going suits her,
Wall has also fired in two winners since racing's resumption.
She was trading at [8.0] on Saturday evening, and for a potential front runner, that gives us a lot of scope to use as a back-to-lay bet. To either get your stake back, or to increase the lay side for a green book all round.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Alan Dudman's P&L
2020 Overall: -1.82
This week:
Staked: 6.5
Returned: 1.40
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
Recommended bets
Back Garsman @ [3.5] in the 13:35 at Newmarket
Back Oh It's Saucepot @ [8.0] in the 16:25 at Newmarket
Newm 14th Jun (1m2f Hcap)
Sunday 14 June, 4.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Youre Hired
|Oh Its Saucepot
|Leroy Leroy
|Allegiant
|Long Call
|Scottish Summit
|Catch My Breath
|The Jean Genie
|Grapevine
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Made the perfect start for new yard with victories in a brace of small-field AW sprints. Good return in decent 5f Haydock handicap on Monday, helping force the pace, and player here off the same mark.