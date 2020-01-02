Bets Of The Day: Rightly looks a fine outside bet after a break

Nelson to show his stamina for another Ayr win

13:00 Ayr - Back Storm Nelson @ [10.0]

The eight-race card at Lingfield looked a bit too tricky, and likewise Chelmsford for Thursday, although I struggle a bit with form at the Essex venue.

Scotland it is, and our bets on Thursday are both at Ayr.

I outlined in the column earlier in the week about the stamina attributes for the Gold Well horses. It's another chance to highlight this particular theory as Storm Nelson runs in a handicap for the second time.

He won at the track when upped to 3m when last seen, and the trip suited him well as he made all the running and stayed on well. If he adopts the same tactics he will represent a nice trade if you like to back-to-lay, as he is likely to be around the [10.0] mark.

Unexposed at the trip, it's worth keeping these Gold Well runners onside.

Veteran can return for success for Crawford

14:40 Ayr - Back Fine Rightly @ BSP

Having a look at the opening prices for the race the day before, Stuart Crawford's Fine Rightly was looking tempting as one of the outsiders, and I think he's worth taking a chance on at prospective double figures.

As a 12yo, he's not the force of old, but he's certainly well handicapped over hurdles from 130.

I remember backing him in the Peter Marsh at Haydock two season's ago, it was a complete bog that day with the heavy ground, but he travelled very well for a large part of the race before emptying in the closing stages. That race might have left its mark as he was only seen twice subsequently.

His last effort was a year ago in this race, where he finished third.

He goes well after a break and has been dropped another 2lb. Hopefully he is fit enough to do himself justice at the veteran stage of his career.

