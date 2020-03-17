Bets of the Day: Present from Dubai can deliver the goods today

Richard Phillips charge seems to relish these conditions

Back Present From Dubai at 5/2 in the 15:45 Wetherby

Richard Phillips' charge Present From Dubai had won in good style at Uttoxeter after a 318 day break before racing far too keenly at Newbury last time out, where he finished a long way behind the winner. However, that was a much tougher task than he is facing today and he's fitted with a first time hood here which should help matters and despite being 6lbs above that winning mark at Uttoxeter, he still remains well treated. The lightly raced seven-year-old is proven on testing ground and potentially open to more improvement, he looks like the one to beat here.

Fazayte failed to get his head in front after four starts in France and was moved to Tom Symonds' yard where he has put in two decent performances finishing fourth and third in two maidens. He goes handicapping for the first time today and I don't think the handicapper has done him many favours off an opening mark of 113. That said he is from an in-form yard and on his last start the horse that finished ahead of him has since come out and won. But he is not for me today and I favour Present From Dubai will be too good.

This step up in trip is just what Pond Road needs

Back Pond Road at 6/4 in the 16:55 Wetherby

A proper test of stamina is exactly what Kim Bailey's Pond Road needs and the six-year-old will certainly get that here today. This three miles around here on testing ground will take some getting but he posted a very creditable effort at Huntingdon last time out, where he was running on to finish fourth over two and a half miles despite racing in snatches, narrowly finishing behind a subsequent winner. The last time he went over three miles he was sent off a well backed 7/4 favourite, so connections don't seem to think distance is a problem, this return to a longer trip can see him get his first career win on the board.

Rose Dobbin's Espoir Moriviere could be the one to chase the selections home, he shouldn't have any problems with the trip as he is dropping from three mile three furlongs, he finished fourth that day on heavy (bottomless) ground at Sedgefield. He is also 3lb lighter in the weights after that effort, so could well play a prominent role. I just think this is setup for Pond Road who has been crying out for a race like this.