US Racing Bets of the Day: Big improver Onyx is one of three to back today

Onyx Gulfstream Park
Today's best bet Onyx runs at Gulfstream
Nick Shiambouros fired in another winner when his best bet Sugar Fix won at a generous BSP of 7.8 and he returns with one selection from the cracking card at Gulfstream and two from Tampa Bay Downs...

"Trainer Juan Alvarado has done a wonderful job with her and has booked top rider Luis Saez"

Back Onyx Race 7 at 11/2 on the Sportsbook in the 18:30 at Gulfstream Park

Mister to upset

Race 2 16:50 Tampa Bay Downs- Mister Mister

Mister Mister could run well at a big price in this maiden claimer for $10k.

This lightly raced gelding finished a respectable fourth in similar company over six furlongs. He was floated wide, but put in some good work in the closing stages. This was his first run for trainer Peter Wasilik, who does not have a particularly good strike rate. He has bits and pieces of form in higher company at the Fairgrounds and Delta Downs in Louisiana. I think the seven furlong trip is just what he needs to bring the best out of him. He is a speculative selection, and should be backed for small stakes Win and Place at around [40.0]. He is currently 33/1 on the Sportsbook.

Onyx ready to shine

Race 7 18:30 Gulfstream Park - Onyx

Onyx should go close in this high-class event for three-year-old fillies.

This filly has improved leaps and bounds since switching to the turf last summer. After winning a maiden claimer for $50k, she has won two minor stakes races in great style over this course. On her latest start in September she demolished a decent field. Trainer Juan Alvarado has done a wonderful job with her and has booked top rider Luis Saez. I think she is open to significant improvement, and is fairly priced at 11/2 on the Sportsbook.

Vicarage ready on debut

Race 6 18:52 Tampa Bay Downs - Vicarage

I am going to take a chance with debutant Vicarage in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf. This well-related colt is by Medaglia d'Oro and is out of a Malibu Moon mare. He fetched $600k as a yearling at Keeneland, and is trained by high percentage trainer Christophe Clemente. Vicarage's work tab is solid - he put in a bullet work in early March, and followed up with two maintenance works. Clemente does not work his horses as hard as some other trainers. He likes to ease off, and maintain fitness just before they race. This is the kind of horse I would expect in a competitive maiden at Aqueduct or Belmont, but due to the closure of the NY tracks he takes his chance here. He should be backed at around [6.0] on the exchange.

Recommended bets

Back Mister Mister Race 2 at BSP in the 16:50 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Onyx Race 7 at 11/2 on the Sportsbook in the 18:30 at Gulfstream Park
Back Vicarage Race 6 at BSP in the 18:52 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa (US) 28th Mar (R2 7f Mdn Claim)

Saturday 28 March, 4.50pm

Tampa (US) 28th Mar (R6 1m Mdn)

Saturday 28 March, 6.52pm

Nick Shiambouros,

