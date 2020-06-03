Bets of the Day: Oloroso can get back to winning ways at Kempton

The Balding team have an impressive win rate at Kempton

Back Oloroso at 4/1 in the 15:20 Kempton

I am looking forward to seeing Andrew Balding's four-year-old chestnut Oloroso out again today. The Balding team have already shown they are ready to return to racing with a winner here yesterday, keeping up their incredible record around Kempton this calendar year where they boast a 33.3% strike rate from 18 runners and this is another from the yard that looks poised to strike.

The gelding has a history of going well fresh, he won here after a 285 day break and then had a 149 day break before running a cracking race last time out, finding only one too good in a better handicap than this over course and distance back in March. He still looks fairly treated off a mark of 71, which is just 1lb higher than that last impressive outing. This will be his fourth visit to Kempton and it is good to see him re-united with today's jockey Joshua Bryan (who claims 3lbs) on board, Joshua rode him for his first career win.

Nazeef can step up and take this listed contest

Back Nazeef at 3/1 in the 15:55 Kempton

This is a cracking fillies listed race with a classic winner Billesdon Brook in the line up, she won the 2018 1000 Guineas and proved that was no fluke by then winning the Group 1 Sun Chariot last year. However, she might just need the run on this occasion and if she can win giving away 7lbs to the progressive Nazeef then she really is different class. John Gosden's up and coming filly was last seen demolishing the field at Newmarket on handicap debut. She made a mockery of a mark of 93 there, bounding clear to beat Roger Varian's filly Salayel by six lengths with the third a further four and half lengths away.

While stall 13 doesn't make things easy for her, I think she has the class to overcome it and make it four wins on the bounce. Billesdon Brook is an obvious threat and the selection's stablemate Scentasia is another, especially with Frankie Dettori in the plate. But if Nazeef has retained that turn of foot she showed at Newmarket she is one to keep on the right side of.