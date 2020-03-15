Bets of the Day: My Old Gold can win the veterans' race at Carlisle

Nicky Richards has two of the leading players in this

15:35 Carlisle - My Old Gold

You have to give Nicky Richards' 10-year-old mare My Old Gold the benefit of doubt here as for some reason she certainly wasn't at her best last time out at Doncaster over three miles. She didn't jump the first well that day and downed tools from a long way out after being sent off the 5/2 market leader. However, prior to that she was actually looking progressive, which can't always be said about a 10-year-old, but she is very lightly raced for her age and has four wins over this trip or further to her name (one over hurdles at this course). She has only raced seven times over fences, winning three and she produced a decent effort when behind - albeit a long way behind - Gold Cup third Loistintranslation at this track in the autumn. A repeat of that form makes her the one to beat here and gives her a solid chance if back to her best.

It's a pretty decent renewal where the top weight is rated 150, Takingrisks. Also, trained by Nicky Richards he won this race last year and then went on to win the Scottish Grand National, but he is a bit more exposed than My Old Gold and now running off a mark 15lbs higher than when he won at Ayr. He will have to put in a career best performance to get home ahead of these and after 28 starts that may be asking a bit too much of the 11-year-old. I think his female stable companion might just get the better of him today.

Compadre is worth giving another chance over fences

15:55 Market Rasen - Compadre

James Evans' nine-year-old Compadre is not exactly what you would call straightforward, but despite his quirks he seems to enjoy racing at Market Rasen. His last two wins have both come at this track and one of his other wins coming at Huntingdon from 8lbs higher than this, so he is still well enough treated. His last two starts were over hurdles and he hasn't been seen for 59 days, but if a recent wind operation can add a little more to his finishing effort I think he could be hard to beat here on his return to fences.

The main threat to the selection could be Thomas Todd for the Laura Morgan team. The low mileage ten-year-old is arriving in good form and this is drop in class for him so has obvious claims in what looks a quite open event. At any other track I would probably side with Thomas Todd but the return to fences and this track means Compadre is the one I will be with.

