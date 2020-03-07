Bets Of The Day: Lexington Storm to shine

Urban a cut above

14:45 Wolverhampton - Urban Icon

Urban Icon should go close in this interesting Listed race.

This colt has some solid form in the book, and was not disgraced behind Magna Grecia in the 2000 Guineas. Last July he finished an excellent third to Duke Of Hazard at HQ, which reads well in the context of this race. This is his first start on the AW which should not pose a problem. He is the clear form choice and is fairly priced at [3.9].

Marie's Diamond merits consideration. She won a Listed race at Pontefract last July, but ran as if something was amiss on her next start. Not without a chance if reproducing her best. At present she is trading at [9.8] on the exchange.

Storm a strong choice

15:20 Wolverhampton - Lexington Storm

Lexington Storm is my idea of the winner of this Novice Stakes.

This colt caught the eye on debut when finishing second to the talented Clog Maker at Kempton last month. He held every chance a furlong from home, but could not go by and had to settle for a place. The winner has since followed up under a penalty. I think he is open to a great deal of improvement and is attractively priced at [4.4].

Business was heavily backed on debut when disappointing behind Godfather at Southwell. He has a decent pedigree and represents high profile connections. I think he is better than the bare form suggests, and is fairly priced at [6.0] on the exchange.