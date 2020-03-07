To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Cheltenham Preview Evening: Watch Replay Here

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Bets Of The Day: Lexington Storm to shine

Lexington Storm Wolverhampton
Today's best bet Lexington Storm runs at Wolverhampton
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from Wolverhampton in hopes to find a winner...

"I think he is open to a great deal of improvement and is attractively priced at [4.4] on the exchange"

Back Lexington Storm at [4.4] in the 15:20 at Wolverhampton

Urban a cut above

14:45 Wolverhampton - Urban Icon

Urban Icon should go close in this interesting Listed race.

This colt has some solid form in the book, and was not disgraced behind Magna Grecia in the 2000 Guineas. Last July he finished an excellent third to Duke Of Hazard at HQ, which reads well in the context of this race. This is his first start on the AW which should not pose a problem. He is the clear form choice and is fairly priced at [3.9].

Marie's Diamond merits consideration. She won a Listed race at Pontefract last July, but ran as if something was amiss on her next start. Not without a chance if reproducing her best. At present she is trading at [9.8] on the exchange.

Storm a strong choice

15:20 Wolverhampton - Lexington Storm

Lexington Storm is my idea of the winner of this Novice Stakes.

This colt caught the eye on debut when finishing second to the talented Clog Maker at Kempton last month. He held every chance a furlong from home, but could not go by and had to settle for a place. The winner has since followed up under a penalty. I think he is open to a great deal of improvement and is attractively priced at [4.4].

Business was heavily backed on debut when disappointing behind Godfather at Southwell. He has a decent pedigree and represents high profile connections. I think he is better than the bare form suggests, and is fairly priced at [6.0] on the exchange.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: -2.29

This week so far....
Staked: 2.0
Returned: 0.0
2019 Overall +15.36

Recommended bets

Back Urban Icon at [3.9] in the 14:45 at Wolverhampton
Back Lexington Storm at [4.4] in the 15:20 at Wolverhampton

Wolv 7th Mar (7f Listed)

Saturday 7 March, 1.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Urban Icon
Straight Right
Cardsharp
Gulliver
Maries Diamond
Glen Shiel
Habub
Documenting
Blown By Wind
Ghaith
Up
Down

Bet slip

Wolv 7th Mar (7f Nov Stks)

Saturday 7 March, 1.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rock Of Diamonds
Makram
Lexington Storm
Business
Le Reveur
Returnofthemac
Dame Joan
Bringing Glory
Haayem
Hy Eales
Ingleby Exile
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Read past articles