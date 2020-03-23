Bets of the Day: Hong Kong can record his second win at Naas

Hong Kong should be too good for these

Back Hong Kong at 9/4 in the 15:30 Naas

The well bred, $1 million purchase Hong Kong runs in his first handicap today off a mark of 88. Even though Aidan O'Brien's expensive three-year-old colt hasn't been seen for 142 days, he is a class above today's rivals. The colt still holds an entry for the Irish 2000 Guineas and you have to think he will be much better than a mark of 88. He ran out an impressive winner over six furlongs here on his fourth start before a creditable effort in a Group 3 at Newmarket. Coolmore will be hoping to see their expensive grey win at this level on his way to bigger and better events this year, he should be able to dominate and could prove too classy for the opposition today.

If anything is to cause the selection any problems it could well be Lustown Baba who completed a double on soft ground in the autumn, the second leg of that double was in a decent event over course and distance here. Since then he recorded a more than creditable effort on handicap debut finishing a close third over an extended five. He is back up in trip again today, but I don't think he will have enough to beat Hong Kong. He has forecast or place credentials though for sure.

Paddy Twomey's charge will enjoy going back up to a mile

Back Raven's Cry each-way at 8/1 in the 16:30 Naas

An interesting runner in this Group 3 stakes race for fillies is Raven's Cry. Paddy Twomey's three-year-old won her maiden over seven furlongs at Galway last August and then followed that up with a win over the extended mile at Killarney. She was then sent off favourite for a Listed event at Leopardstown. Alas, she could only come home in seventh, but their were excuses. She completely missed the break and providing she starts well today, you have to think this progressive filly, who holds an entry for the Oaks, will be better over this trip and she is sure to go close.

Even So is the likely favourite in this, she wasn't beaten far into third on debut by Blissful, who had the benefit of experience. Ger Lyons' filly built on that third to score impressively at Gowran Park on soft ground in September and interestingly is the choice of Colin Kean over Lemista (Ger Lyons' other runner, who is not without a chance). She's short enough in the betting for a filly that has been off the course for 179 days but she is a well bred Camelot filly and is sure to go onto bigger and better things.