Bets Of The Day: Hannon's filly the star attraction at Kempton

Eye Claudius to get his head in front

17:30 Kempton - Back Claudius Secundus @ [5.6]

There's no doubt Claudius Secundus is living up to his Latin name at present, but the two seconds for the horse won't stop me from backing the James Tate 3yo on Wednesday evening. Hopefully, it's more 'victor ledorum' than 'nomen est omen' (one for the Latin scholars out there).

He can be backed at around the [5.6] mark to go one place better.

I've a sneaky suspicion the selection could be treated quite nicely from 75 judged on a fine run in March. That came against the potentially smart Luncies at Lingfield over 1m, and whilst Luncies was down the field recently at Newmarket at Listed level, he looked good when beating Claudius Secundus.

No. 4 (4) Claudius Secundus (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 75 Form: 22

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/03/20 Lingfield Park 2/11 Flat 1m 1y Std 8st 8lbs P. J. McDonald 4.43 19/02/20 Kempton Park 2/8 Flat 7f Std/slow 8st 11lbs P. J. McDonald 9.2

He has appeared to be very clued-up and professional in both of his races to date and has been handed a nice position from the draw gods in 4 to push on from the inside. Coming down in distance to 7f could also be an advantage given how the track is riding on the slow side.

Hannon's Jamajeery looks exciting for handicap debut

20:00 Kempton - Back Jamaheery @ [8.4]

The best race on the card comes at 20:00 with the 0-95 fillies' handicap, and my money is going on Richard Hannon's Jamaheery. She looks a good price too at [8.4] considering her potential.

This filly blew away her rivals in fine style on debut at Yarmouth last September. She landed that novice by three lengths to win going away, but what I liked most was the way she tanked into contention 2f out against rivals with experience. The time was quicker than the nursery that started the card.

No. 6 (3) Jamaheery (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 86 Form: 10-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 10/12 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Jim Crowley 11.5 19/09/19 Yarmouth 1/12 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 10.5

Connections subsequently pitched her into the Group 3 Cornwallis at Newmarket, and whilst she was well down the field, she wasn't too far behind. The soft ground could have been a factor as she landed the Yarmouth race on good to firm. The seventh at Newmarket (Lazuli), recently finished second from 100.

This will be Jamaheery's handicap debut off 86, and judged on her debut win, she could be much better than that.

Hopefully, she's ready to go following a wind op. Potentially, she could be one of the most exctiing runners on the card.