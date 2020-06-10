- Trainer: James Tate
- Jockey: Tom Marquand
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 75
Bets Of The Day: Hannon's filly the star attraction at Kempton
A good card at Kempton comes up on Wednesday evening, and Alan Dudman has highlighted a bet in the fillies' handicap as one of his two selections...
"This will be Jamaheery's handicap debut off 86, and judged on her debut win, she could be much better than that."
Eye Claudius to get his head in front
17:30 Kempton - Back Claudius Secundus @ [5.6]
There's no doubt Claudius Secundus is living up to his Latin name at present, but the two seconds for the horse won't stop me from backing the James Tate 3yo on Wednesday evening. Hopefully, it's more 'victor ledorum' than 'nomen est omen' (one for the Latin scholars out there).
He can be backed at around the [5.6] mark to go one place better.
I've a sneaky suspicion the selection could be treated quite nicely from 75 judged on a fine run in March. That came against the potentially smart Luncies at Lingfield over 1m, and whilst Luncies was down the field recently at Newmarket at Listed level, he looked good when beating Claudius Secundus.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/03/20
|Lingfield Park
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|8st 8lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|4.43
|19/02/20
|Kempton Park
|2/8
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|8st 11lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|9.2
He has appeared to be very clued-up and professional in both of his races to date and has been handed a nice position from the draw gods in 4 to push on from the inside. Coming down in distance to 7f could also be an advantage given how the track is riding on the slow side.
Hannon's Jamajeery looks exciting for handicap debut
20:00 Kempton - Back Jamaheery @ [8.4]
The best race on the card comes at 20:00 with the 0-95 fillies' handicap, and my money is going on Richard Hannon's Jamaheery. She looks a good price too at [8.4] considering her potential.
This filly blew away her rivals in fine style on debut at Yarmouth last September. She landed that novice by three lengths to win going away, but what I liked most was the way she tanked into contention 2f out against rivals with experience. The time was quicker than the nursery that started the card.
Winner at Yarmouth on debut. Failed to progress when 4½ lengths tenth of 12 to Good Vibes in Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket (5f, good to soft, 8/1). Off 8 months. Makes handicap debut.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|10/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Jim Crowley
|11.5
|19/09/19
|Yarmouth
|1/12
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|10.5
Connections subsequently pitched her into the Group 3 Cornwallis at Newmarket, and whilst she was well down the field, she wasn't too far behind. The soft ground could have been a factor as she landed the Yarmouth race on good to firm. The seventh at Newmarket (Lazuli), recently finished second from 100.
This will be Jamaheery's handicap debut off 86, and judged on her debut win, she could be much better than that.
Hopefully, she's ready to go following a wind op. Potentially, she could be one of the most exctiing runners on the card.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Alan Dudman's P&L
2020 Overall: +0.78
This week:
Staked: 2.0
Returned: 0.0
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
Recommended bets
Kemp 10th Jun (7f Hcap)
Wednesday 10 June, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dashing Roger
|Claudius Secundus
|Karibana
|Business
|Pretty In Grey
|Shine On Brendan
|Wightman
|London Calling
|Desert Palms
|Crack Regiment
|Miss Villanelle
|Anglo Saxson
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Kemp 10th Jun (6f Hcap)
Wednesday 10 June, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Shimmering Dawn
|Jamaheery
|Burmese Waltz
|Fizzy Feet
|Pennywhistle
|Buy Me Back
|Rosadora
|Second Collection
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Twice-raced maiden. Second of 11 in minor event at Lingfield (8f, AW) 89 days ago, well positioned and knowing his job but bumping into a promising newcomer. May do better in handicaps.