Bets of the Day: Fox Hill will enjoy this stiff, straight five at Newcastle

Eric Alston's filly can make the trip worthwhile

Back Fox Hill Each Way at 6/1 in the 16:30 Newcastle

Eric Alston has to make the long trip from Preston to Newcastle with three runners today but the journey could be very worthwhile for their four-year-old filly Fox Hill.

The Alston team tend to do well with their sprinters and when we last saw her on the track (September 2019) she finished a respectable third in a very competitive race at Hamilton and she was also a winner at Redcar and Catterick last year. The filly will stay further than this but possesses plenty of pace and this stiff 5f straight track should be right up her street. The only concern is that she is unproven on the all weather, but at the prices I'm willing to take that chance with her and hope she can at least fill a place.

Queen Of Kalahariis a bit of a regular at Newcastle and will have plenty of supporters again today. The mare has won four of her last five starts on the all weather, but all four of those wins were at Southwell and all five of those starts were over six furlongs.

In her five starts here, she has only filled a place once and today she will have to run off a mark 5lbs higher than any of her previous runs. Another regular is Be Proud who has rightly been put at the head of the market but the odds compilers. He has run eight times at Newcaslte and only finished out the places on three of those occasions, winning twice.

Brian The Snail will be flying at the finish

Back Brian the Snail Each Way at 7/1 in the 15:20 Newcastle

With the likes of Northgate Lad, Tricky Dicky and I Am A Dreamer in the race there should be plenty of early pace on this handicap, it should produce a race that will be perfect set up for a finisher.

While he certainly has a patchy record, my selection in the race Brian The Snail is certainly weighted to run well and should outrun his odds for the Richard Fahey yard. He has only run twice in this class, finishing first (Doncaster May 2019) and third (Ripon August 2019) and his only run on the Newcastle Tapeta surface was was over this trip last June where he finished third off a 6lb higher mark, a reproduction of that form would see him go very close.

Tathmeen isn't without a chance here for the Antony Brittain yard, he has won three of his last four starts at this track but they were all over five furlongs so it will be interesting to see if the five-year-old gelding will get the extra furlong on this stiff track.

One that will appreciate the step back up to six furlongs is Heath Charnock, Michael Dods four-year-old colt is consistent type and is never far away over this trip. But, today the race will be setup for a closer and I can Brian The Snail picking them off on the run in.