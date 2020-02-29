Bets Of The Day: Fortified Bay worth chancing in feature Grimthorpe

Jerrys can get back on track in testing conditions

14:25 Doncaster - Back Jerrysback @ [9.80]

The unrelenting rain continued on Friday, wherever you are it seems. Ergo for the weekend, the racing will not be a pretty spectacle with testing going predicted all around the country.

Saturday's bets are both at Doncaster, and the first is simply a case of backing a horse who stays and loves the mud.

Jerrysback is the selection, and it's a big drop back down in trip from 3m to 2m for this, and he's taking on some handy horses too with the likes of the 161-rated Dolos in the field.

However, the selection had some Grade 2 novice form 12 months ago and always had the look of a raw and slightly clumsy chaser. One in the making you could say.

He's well treated from 143 as he was a 5lb higher horse last year, but his ability to see out much further distances could be key here. And with his penchant for the mud flying around, he is worth backing.

Stamina to bring into play Fortified

15:35 Doncaster - Back Fortified Bay @ [12.0]

They say you should never change your mind with a bet, and initially I was planning on putting up the Venetia Williams-trained Yalltari for Donny's feature Grimthorpe Chase. He has very good claims on his novice form and handles heavy going.

He's a fair enough price too at around [7.0] and jumped so well as a novice last season at Chepstow, he has to come into the reckoning. However, he ran so poorly off a layoff last time at Ascot, that it nags away at me slightly.

I hope whoever "they" are, are wrong.

It might be a move I could regret, but I am going to play Fortifed Bay (pictured below) at bigger odds of [12.0], as I think he shapes like a thorough test of stamina will suit.

He's a young, progressive horse who has won his last two. He was badly chopped for pace at the speedy Market Rasen circuit but still claimed a win off a good gallop. He then scored over 3m in soft conditions at Newcastle in a fairly good-looking race. He wore cheekpieces on that occasion, but it was his stamina that really came into play.

Up now to 132, there's still more to come for this rookie over fences. He could be the type to trade a little higher in the run too. Click here to find out more about in-play betting on Betfair.

