Bets of the Day: Ed De Giles charge Sexy Beast goes well after a lay off

Sexy Beast will look stunning in the winners enclosure

Back Sexy Beast at 3/1 in the 17:25 Newcastle

Ed De Giles' charge was last seen in February, but his five-year-old Sexy Beast was off the course for 581 days prior to that Newcastle outing. He clearly has had some issues to be out for so long but he proved he retains plenty of ability as he showed to finish second after such a long lay off. The winner and he that day were well clear of the field and after watching the race back, I don't think he was overly pushed at all on his return.

This time he has only been off a mere 96 days and running off the same mark you would expect him to improve on that latest start. He has no problems with the track as he also ran well here in defeat, finishing second by half a length on his debut outing. The gelding is a tall imposing type and he looks the one they will have to beat today to me.

One that could run better than his price suggests is Unit Of Assessment, the booking of Andrea Atzeni is eye catching and with three wins last year, he has conditions to suit and could run a big race at a double figure price.

Born A King could be too strong for these at Kempton

Back Born A King at 16/5 in the 15:55 Kempton

Sir Michael Stoute has the favourite First Receiver in this Kempton Maiden and with Ryan Moore on board and running in the Queen's colours the colt is sure to be popular, but I want to take him on with William Haggas' charge Born A King.

This horse is being touted for the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Ascot, so if the word is correct the Frankel colt should have no issues winning a Class 5 maiden.

He has only had the one run to date and that was on heavy ground at Doncaster last October, where he did well to finish fourth of 13 after being drawn out in stall 11 and was allowed to come home in his own time despite being well backed going off the 11/4 second favourite.

I am expecting to see a big improvement from him today and he will need to improve as this looks an above average maiden, but if the whispers are right then he could be too good for these.