Bets Of The Day: Ed could be lucky with Francisco Bay

Newbury racecourse
Newbury stages its first meeting of the season on Thursday
Alan Dudman heads to Beverley and Newbury on Thursday with his latest Bets Of The Day instalment...

"That was a 0-85, so Thursday's race represents a drop down in class."

Back Francisco Bay @ BSP in the 16:45 at Newbury

Fell switcher could improve

13:15 Beverley - Back Ustath @ BSP

Trainer Roger Fell teams up with top operation Middleham Park on Thursday at Beverley as Ustath will make his debut for the yard following a departure from the Owen Burrows stable.

That's a switch I like, although Ustath needs to prove himself considering his rather up-and-down season in 2019. He was a huge price on the Sportsbook last night at 25/1, and whilst it's a bit of a leap of faith, Fell does well with these types from other stables.

He landed a pretty weak race at short odds at Wolverhampton (bolted up), but he flopped badly at York last May and was never seen again.

Middleham paid 38,000 for him at the Doncaster Sales, and with his very fine sprinting pedigree, he should be winning a few races this term in the 80s.

We'll have to take the draw in 11 on the chin.

Catch Francisco Bay first time out at Newbury

16:45 Newbury - Back Francisco Bay @ BSP

Creditable third of 9 in handicap at Kempton (1m) when last seen in July. That form boosted by the first and second since so he's another who could have a say if primed for this return.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
10/07/19 Kempton Park 3/9 Flat 1m Slow 9st 0lbs Pat Cosgrave 16
14/06/19 Sandown Park 6/8 Flat 1m 1f 209y Soft 8st 12lbs Kieran Shoemark 13
07/06/19 Haydock Park 2/8 Flat 1m 2f 42y Soft 8st 5lbs Andrew Mullen 99.97
23/11/18 Kempton Park 10/10 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 5lbs Callum Shepherd 40
26/10/18 Kempton Park 6/11 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 2lbs Rob Hornby 84.09
15/10/18 Kempton Park 5/9 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 2lbs Callum Shepherd 530
01/10/18 Kempton Park 9/9 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 2lbs Callum Shepherd 100

It looks a very difficult card at Newbury with an even split of three handicaps and a trio of maiden races. And that sums up the action on Thursday, which could be filed under the "tricky" category.

One runner looks worth a bet in the 16:45, and that's the Ed de Giles-trained Francisco Bay. He was a big price on the Exchange last night at [18.5].

The horse showed virtually nothing as a 2yo, but he improved in a handful of handicap efforts last term - including a personal best second at Haydock over 1m2f. That was a 0-85, so Thursday's race represents a drop down in class.

That also came from a mark of 69 and he's now down 2lb to his lowest mark. It's a concern that he wasn't seen on the track following a run in July, but he produced his best effort on reappearance last term to offer a bit of hope.

Newbury could also suit him.

Alan Dudman's P&L

2020 Overall: -0.72

This week:
Staked: 3.5
Returned: 0.0

2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38

*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Alan Dudman,

