Bets Of The Day: Cosmeapolitan can be King for a day

Trainer Alan King
Alan King holds a good chance with his middle-distance handicapper Cosmeapolitan at Wolverhampton
Alan Dudman kicks of the new week with two bets on the all-weather at Wolverhampton - including a bet in the feature handicap...

"He finished second from 94 last winter, and he's well treated from 91 for this. His trainer Alan King is a dab hand with these middle-distance horses, and a return to this evening's trip is a big plus."

Back Cosmeapolitan @ [5.0] in the 18:15 at Wolverhampton

Thawry can finally bag a race at Wolverhampton

16:45 Wolverhampton - Back Thawry @ [4.5]

I've backed Thawry before, but he's becoming ever so frustrating. With only one win from 24 outings on the all-weather, the losing efforts are stacking up.

However, I have been drawn in again as the handicapper has dropped him down 3lb to 56, and that's a stone lower than his rating last winter.

Last time out he ran over course and distance in a slightly better race and he also finished third in February at the track - a race in which he met a bit of trouble. Although he is a bit of a magnet for trouble in-running.

He needs a good gallop and he's drawn on the inside for Monday, so he'll need a clear passage again. But from his current rating I cannot leave him out, plus Cam Hardie takes over from an apprentice. Cheekpieces also return.

King can collect in race of the evening

18:15 Wolverhampton - Back Cosmeapolitan @ [5.0]

The race of the day is the 1m4f handicap at 18:15, and whilst it's a small field, Alan King's Cosmeapolitan can put his best foot forward at a reasonable price.

He holds some decent all-weather form, and showed enough in his last run at Kempton in November to suggest he is warming up for a win. That race was over 1m3f - just shy of his best trip, and he was badly outpaced in a race where it paid to be handy. He got caught out in terms of his position, but it was a better effort than he had displayed previously.

He finished second from 94 last winter, and he's well treated from 91 for this. His trainer King is a dab hand with these middle-distance horses, and a return to this evening's trip is a big plus.

Headgear will also be applied with the tongue tie for the first time, and as a winner in 0-105 in his career, I give him a chance.

Alan Dudman's P&L

2020 Overall: +3.53

This week:
Staked: 3.0
Returned: 0.0

2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38

*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Thawry @ [4.5] in the 16:45 at Wolverhampton
Back Cosmeapolitan @ [5.0] in the 18:15 at Wolverhampton

Alan Dudman,

