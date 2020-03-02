Bets Of The Day: Cosmeapolitan can be King for a day

Wolv 2nd Mar (1m1f Hcap)
Monday 2 March, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Creative Talent
|Thawry
|Cafe Sydney
|Temujin
|Allux Boy
|Seaforth
|Pike Corner Cross
|Final Attack
|Padura Brave
|Moon Artist
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Alan Dudman kicks of the new week with two bets on the all-weather at Wolverhampton - including a bet in the feature handicap...
"He finished second from 94 last winter, and he's well treated from 91 for this. His trainer Alan King is a dab hand with these middle-distance horses, and a return to this evening's trip is a big plus."
Thawry can finally bag a race at Wolverhampton
16:45 Wolverhampton - Back Thawry @ [4.5]
I've backed Thawry before, but he's becoming ever so frustrating. With only one win from 24 outings on the all-weather, the losing efforts are stacking up.
However, I have been drawn in again as the handicapper has dropped him down 3lb to 56, and that's a stone lower than his rating last winter.
Last time out he ran over course and distance in a slightly better race and he also finished third in February at the track - a race in which he met a bit of trouble. Although he is a bit of a magnet for trouble in-running.
He needs a good gallop and he's drawn on the inside for Monday, so he'll need a clear passage again. But from his current rating I cannot leave him out, plus Cam Hardie takes over from an apprentice. Cheekpieces also return.
King can collect in race of the evening
18:15 Wolverhampton - Back Cosmeapolitan @ [5.0]
The race of the day is the 1m4f handicap at 18:15, and whilst it's a small field, Alan King's Cosmeapolitan can put his best foot forward at a reasonable price.
He holds some decent all-weather form, and showed enough in his last run at Kempton in November to suggest he is warming up for a win. That race was over 1m3f - just shy of his best trip, and he was badly outpaced in a race where it paid to be handy. He got caught out in terms of his position, but it was a better effort than he had displayed previously.
He finished second from 94 last winter, and he's well treated from 91 for this. His trainer King is a dab hand with these middle-distance horses, and a return to this evening's trip is a big plus.
Headgear will also be applied with the tongue tie for the first time, and as a winner in 0-105 in his career, I give him a chance.
*Click here for the latest news and betting previews ahead of the Cheltenham festival
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
2020 Overall: +3.53
This week:
Staked: 3.0
Returned: 0.0
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
Monday 2 March, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Creative Talent
|Thawry
|Cafe Sydney
|Temujin
|Allux Boy
|Seaforth
|Pike Corner Cross
|Final Attack
|Padura Brave
|Moon Artist
Join to place betsJoin today
Monday 2 March, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sky Defender
|Deal A Dollar
|Cosmeapolitan
|Original Choice
|Kodiac Harbour
Join to place betsJoin today