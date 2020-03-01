Bets Of The Day: Cook can boss Sedgefield finale

Bollin can be the ace in the pack for Easterby

16:20 Sedgefield - Back Bollin Ace @ [14.5]

Sedgefield has been a happy hunting ground on occasions for this column, and that's where we head for Sunday's two bets.

We start with Tim Easterby's Bollin Ace, who looks extremely well treated on his old form.

He made his comeback from a lengthy absence (almost two years) recently and posted a good third at Wetherby in a 0-150 behind Nuts Well. That looks strong form, and any replication of his effort there could put him in the mix for this.

The 9yo raced up with the pace for a long way before fading, which wasn't a surprise considering his absence.

Heavy ground suits, as does the course as he holds a couple of victories under his belt around here. From 122, he rates an interesting bet.

Smith and Cook the go-to team to provide some cheer

16:50 Sedgefield - Back Rare Clouds @ [4.0]

On pedigree, the Sue Smith-trained Rare Clouds wants a marathon trip judged by his siblings Vintage Clouds and Vintage Star. Therefore the 2m4f in heavy ground for Sunday's engagement might help him in that sense.

It's early days for the 6yo, who hasn't built on promise shown in a good Wetherby bumper last term.

He ran poorly at Wetherby again at Christmas, but did show a bit more at Doncaster last time. The handicapper has dropped him another 2lb since that run, and he's fully 5lb lower since his run on Boxing Day, and this is a winnable race.

Judged on a run at Newcastle, heavy conditions could suit him best. With his stout pedigree, we might see an improved effort. Hopefully jockey Danny Cook will set out to make the running, and that could present a nice opportunity for a back-to-lay trade. Click here to find out more about backing and laying on the Exchange.

*Click here for the latest news and betting previews ahead of the Cheltenham festival