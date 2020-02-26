Bets of the Day: Conditions look perfect for Rose Dobbin's charge at Musselburgh

Definate Wisdom will have learnt from his chasing debut last time

15:10 Musselburgh - Definite Wisdom

Definite Wisdom was a lightly-raced maiden hurdler who made an eye-catching chasing debut at Wetherby in December. The seven-year-old finished an admirable second that day under today's jockey Conor O'Farrell, he posted a personal best performance that day, suggesting he could have more to offer over the larger obstacles. Rose Dobbin's charge is only 1lb higher today, in what looks a weaker contest and conditions couldn't be better. He was only beaten on the run in last time by a stronger stayer after being slightly hampered at the last. The trip won't be of any concern and I think he could go one better today.

Izzy's Champion could be an interesting runner, Lucinda Russell's charge returned from wind surgery to win well last time out here in January. However, he has been given a 7lb hike in the weights for that, despite staying on to win last time out this is his first attempt at going beyond two-and-a-half miles and in testing conditions, this extra three furlongs may take some getting. If he stays then he is an obvious danger but there is no guarantee he will

Phoenix Star left himself far too much to do last time

20:00 Kempton - Phoenix Star

The all-weather tracks have been kind to me this week and I want to give Phoenix Star another chance after missing the break last time out and running on to be a more than creditable fourth over today's track and trip. He is no stranger to Kempton and was a winner here in November, he's also partnered by Silvestre De Sousa who is in great form riding multiple winners in the past week. Although he hasn't won over seven before his last four starts have all been over this trip and his running on display last time from an impossible position suggests distance isn't a problem, providing he doesn't give away too many lengths at the start from the favourable stall one, I think he could be hard to beat.

Hieronymus for Geroge Baker made all to win here last time out over today's trip, but he was drawn low that day with Nicola Currie on board, today he has 7lb claimer George Rooke and is drawn nine of he 12 runners, he will struggle to get to the front from that draw. A bigger threat looks like Rich Approach, he has won twice on the all weather over seven and Luke Morris has put the cheekpieces back on. He has been slowly coming down in the handicap since his last win (Jan 2019) and he could be the one to chase the selection home.