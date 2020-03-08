To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bets Of The Day: Collodi too big to ignore

Collodi Warwick
Today's best bet Collodi runs at Warwick



Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when Urban Icon won. Nick hopes for further success with two fancies from Warwick...

"I think he is sitting on a big effort and is attractively priced at [13.0] on the exchange"

Back Collodi Win and Place at BSP (half point) in the 16:10 at Warwick

Nick the one

14:00 Warwick - Nickolson

Nickolson can give Richard Johnson another winner.

This bumper winner created a favourable impression on hurdles debut when beating Nebuchadnezzar at Wincanton last October. He swept to the front two from home and pulled clear to win easily. This was a visually impressive performance, and should follow up under a penalty. At present he is trading at [2.6] on the exchange.

Trincomalee is the obvious danger. He beat Firak in determined fashion at Warwick last month and is another improver. He is the second choice at [2.82].

Collodi a grant servant

16:10 Warwick - Collodi

Collodi could run well at a big price in this competitive handicap hurdle.

This veteran campaigner finished an excellent second to Out On The Tear at Doncaster last month. He was headed on the run to the line, but kept on willingly for a place. This was his best run for some time, and should have more to offer. I think he is sitting on a big effort and is attractively priced at [13.0]. I will be backing him on both markets at BSP.

It Can Be Done is an interesting runner on handicap debut. He ran with some promise behind Ubetya at Uttoxeter in January and hails from a top yard. At present he is trading at [7.0] on the exchange, but could trade shorter near the off.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: -.48

This week so far....
Staked: 4.0
Returned: 4.8
2019 Overall +15.36


Nick Shiambouros,

