Bets Of The Day: Back Kilbaha Lady at double figures at Chelmsford

Carroll's Winnetka can play a part in opener

17:30 Chelmsford - Back Winnetka @ [3.7]

With multiple cancellations, winds, blank days and placed efforts, it really has been a frustrating sort of week that hasn't really got going.

Thursday's only jumps' card is Leicester, but nothing stands out for me there, so it's Chelmsford all the way for our two Thursday bets to round off the week, hopefully on a high.

Winnetka is worth backing at around [3.7] considering his two solid efforts for new trainer Tony Carroll.

Last time he finished second at Kempton, but I liked his run previously at that track over 7f when he looked like a reasonably well handicapped horse. That was a small field in a steadily run race, and he could face the same for this with only five rivals.

One of those is Kayat who looks beatable, whilst recent Southwell winner Garsman has to prove himself on a different surface.

The selection is dropping back to 6f and could have something to offer from his mark of 75.

Double-figure price on Lady looks very tempting

20:30 Chelmsford - Back Kilbaha Lady @ [13.5]

The closing race at Chelmsford is about as open as you can get. On the Exchange last night, betting was [6.0] the field, but I don't mind these sorts of races.

Even if it's at a track I seem to struggle to work out. However, we play the hand we are dealt with.

And the play here at a decent price of [13.5] is Kilbaha Lady, and I think she'll travel better than that high figure suggests, so you can utilise the back-to-lay option, as she hasn't always seen her races out on the all-weather. Click here to find out more about laying on the Exchange.

However, she holds plenty of plus points. Nigel Tinkler's 6yo was back on the track last time at Wolverhampton after a break of 94 days. She was well beaten and didn't get a totally clear run, but she'll improve for that in terms of her fitness.

Previously she travelled like a dream at Newcastle to finish second over the 1m2f there, and ran well at Chelmsford last October to finish third. Her jockey Faye McManoman gets on with her well, and Thursday represents a slight drop in class from 0-70 grade.

She's off a reasonable mark considering the claim of her jockey too.