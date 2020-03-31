To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Ancona to score on Will Rogers debut

Ancona Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Ancona runs at Will Rogers Downs
Nick Shiambouros started the new week with two winners and hopes to keep the run going with two more selections from Will Rogers Downs...

"In typical Diodoro fashion, she drops in class for her local debut and should dispose of this field"

Back Ancona Race 7 at BSP in the 22:15 at Will Rogers Downs

Ancona a safe bet

Race 7 22:15 Will Rogers Downs - Ancona

Ancona should prove difficult to beat in this $7.5 claimer for non winners of two races.

This filly broke her maiden on the turf at Turf Paradise earlier this month. She won easily, but in truth it was not a strong race. She has form on the turf and on the main track, but her pedigree suggests she will be more effective on the main track. Trainer Robertino Diodoro has hit the ground running at the meeting, and boasts a 35% strike rate. In typical Diodoro fashion, she drops in class for her local debut and should dispose of this field. At present she is trading at [2.8] on the exchange which is about right.

The forecast is for rain, and the track could be sloppy at post time. There could be a clear track bias, so I would recommend monitoring the first couple of races.

Reachreachreach again

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Reachreachreach

Reachreachreach can give trainer Robertino Diodoro another winner.

This likeable filly swooped late to win a decent allowance race over this course earlier this month. She took the lead near the finish, and won going away. This was a super effort as she was slowly away, and was shuffled back in the early stages. She loves wet conditions, having won three races in the mud. This filly has progressed nicely since joining Diodoro from Southern California based trainer Doug O' Neill.

Last October she won a bottom level claimer at Delta Downs, and now she is contesting allowance races. I think she has a lot more to offer, and should be backed at around [3.0] on the exchange.

Recommended bets

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

