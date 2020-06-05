To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Idle Time ready to graduate

Idle Time Belmont Park
Today's best bet Idle Time runs at Belmont Park
Nick Shiambouros returns to Belmont Park with two more selections...

"The galloping nature of the Widener Turf course will benefit him, and the talented Eric Cancel has the riding assignment"

Back Idle Time Race 5 at [5.3] in the 20:27 at Belmont Park

Idle Time to wake up

Race 5 20:27 Belmont Park - Idle Time

Idle Time is my idea of the winner of this $40k maiden claimer on the Widener Turf.

This gelding finished fourth in a Maiden Special Weight at Tampa Bay Downs last month. He met interference at the entrance to the straight, but finished strongly, without troubling the judge. Trainer Christophe Clement drops him in class, and throws on the blinkers to help him focus. He put in a bullet work down in Florida before shipping north, and should be ready to do himself justice. The galloping nature of the Widener Turf course will benefit him, and the talented Eric Cancel has the riding assignment. At present he is trading at [5.3] on the exchange which is more than fair.

Royal Charlotte to reign supreme

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Royal Charlotte

Royal Charlotte should go close in this competitive Stakes race.

This filly finished fifth in the Grade 2 Raven Run at Keenland last October. She held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but flattened out when the chips were down. She had previously won the Grade 2 Prioress at Saratoga in great style. This lightly raced individual looks set for another good year, and should take this before moving back to Graded Stakes company. Trainer Chad Brown has had a fast start to the meeting, and this talented filly should add to his tally. At present she is trading at [3.9] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +45:63

This week so far....

Staked: 8.0
Returned: 6.78

Recommended bets

Back Idle Time Race 5 at [5.3] in the 20:27 at Belmont Park
Back Royal Charlotte Race 9 at [3.9] in the 22:36 at Belmont Park


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Belmont (US) 5th Jun (R5 1m Mdn Claim)

Friday 5 June, 8.27pm

Belmont (US) 5th Jun (R9 6f Stks)

Friday 5 June, 10.36pm

Nick Shiambouros,

