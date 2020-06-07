To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Flavius to take charge

Flavius Belmont Park
Today's best bet Flavius runs at Belmont Park
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his best bet Vekoma won the Grade 1 Carter Handicap. Nick returns to Belmont Park with two more selections...

"Trainer Chad Brown adds blinkers, and has engaged the services of top jockey Jose Ortiz"

Back Flavius Race 9 at [5.2] in the 22:36 at Belmont Park

Flavius the one

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Flavius

Flavius should make his presence felt in this Stakes race on the Widener turf course.

This Irish import made his belated US debut at Aqueduct last November when finishing fourth in a $62.5 optional claimer. He put in a much better effort on his next start at Gulfstream when finishing a close fourth in a Grade 2. He delivered a strong challenge a furlong out, but had no more to give close home. Trainer Chad Brown adds blinkers, and has engaged the services of top jockey Jose Ortiz. This lightly raced individual has a lot more to offer. At present he is trading at [5.2] on the exchange and have backed him at that price.

Restraint to unleash

Race 10 23:08 Belmont Park - Restraint of Trade

I am going to take a chance with debutant Restraint of Trade in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the inner turf course.

This City Zip filly went through the ring for $200k as a yearling. She is out of the Arch mare Helena's Triomphe, and is a half-sister to Artilena who won on debut at Woodbine. There is plenty of speed in the pedigree, and she is bred to handle the turf. The Chad Brown stable is firing on all cylinders, and this well related filly has been working well ahead of her debut. I think she will go close, and should be backed at her current price of [6.2] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +49:70


This week so far....
Staked: 12.0
Returned: 15.15


Recommended bets

Back Flavius Race 9 at [5.2] in the 22:36 at Belmont Park
Back Restraint of Trade at [6.2] in the 23:08 at Belmont Park


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Sunday 7 June, 10.36pm

Sunday 7 June, 11.08pm

Nick Shiambouros,

