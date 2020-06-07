US Racing Bets of the Day: Flavius to take charge

Flavius the one

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Flavius

Flavius should make his presence felt in this Stakes race on the Widener turf course.

This Irish import made his belated US debut at Aqueduct last November when finishing fourth in a $62.5 optional claimer. He put in a much better effort on his next start at Gulfstream when finishing a close fourth in a Grade 2. He delivered a strong challenge a furlong out, but had no more to give close home. Trainer Chad Brown adds blinkers, and has engaged the services of top jockey Jose Ortiz. This lightly raced individual has a lot more to offer. At present he is trading at [5.2] on the exchange and have backed him at that price.

Restraint to unleash

Race 10 23:08 Belmont Park - Restraint of Trade

I am going to take a chance with debutant Restraint of Trade in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the inner turf course.

This City Zip filly went through the ring for $200k as a yearling. She is out of the Arch mare Helena's Triomphe, and is a half-sister to Artilena who won on debut at Woodbine. There is plenty of speed in the pedigree, and she is bred to handle the turf. The Chad Brown stable is firing on all cylinders, and this well related filly has been working well ahead of her debut. I think she will go close, and should be backed at her current price of [6.2] on the exchange.