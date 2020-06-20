US Racing Bets of the Day: Tiz the Law to win Belmont Stakes

Mischevious to win first Grade 1

Race 2 17:25 Belmont Park - Mischevious Alex

Michevious Alex looks like the horse to beat in this Grade 1 over seven furlongs on the main track.

This talented performer is unbeaten in two starts this year. He won the Grade 3 Swale at Gulfstream, and backed it up with a victory in the Gotham at Aqueduct. He made most of the running in the Gotham and found extra when asked.

No. 3 (3) Mischevious Alex (Usa) Trainer: John C. Servis, USA

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/03/20 Aqueduct 1/11 Flat 1m Fast B 8st 11lbs Kendrick Carmouche - 01/02/20 Gulfstream Park 1/8 Flat 7f Fast B 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -

I think the seven furlong distance is his optimum trip. He has bags of speed, and enough stamina over this demanding distance. I think he has improved considerably over the winter, and looks set for a productive year. He looks like the perfect candidate for the H. Allen Jerkins Memorial at Saratoga later this summer. At present he is trading at [3.75] on the exchange.

Casual a sharp customer

Race 8 21:15 Belmont Park - Casual

Casual can upset the short priced favourite Gamine in this fascinating Grade 1 for three-year-old fillies on the main track.

This progressive filly is unbeaten in two career starts. After winning a warm maiden at Oaklawn Park, she went on to win an optional claimer at Churchill Downs last month. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and edged clear close home. The front two finished a mile ahead of the remainder.

No. 4 (4) Casual (Usa) Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen, USA

Jockey: Ricardo Santana, Jnr

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: - Form:

I thought that was a super effort from this rapidly improving filly. The water is much deeper today, but trainer Steve Asmussen feels she is up to this level. I agree, and her current price of [4.9] on the exchange is more than fair.

Tiz to lay down the Law

Race 10 22:42 Belmont Park - Tiz the Law

Tiz the Law can win the first Classic of the season over the reduced distance of nine furlongs. The Belmont Stakes is usually run over 12 furlongs, but not today. Due to the suspension of racing, this will be the first Classic of the year. This smart performer won the Florida Derby in great style at Gulfstream Park in March.

No. 8 (8) Tiz The Law (Usa) Trainer: Barclay Tagg, USA

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/03/20 Gulfstream Park 1/9 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco - 01/02/20 Gulfstream Park 1/7 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 12lbs Manuel Franco - 30/11/19 Churchill Downs 3/8 Flat 1m 110y Slow 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco - 05/10/19 Belmont Park 1/6 Flat 1m Fast 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco -

He swept to the front in the straight and powered home to win going away. Simply put I believe he is the best three-year-old in America right now. He won the Champagne over this course last year, and will benefit from the long straight once again. He ticks all the boxes, and should be backed at around [2.0] on the exchange.