To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Racing Post Live

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

US Racing Bets of the Day: Tiz the Law to win Belmont Stakes

Tiz the Law Belmont Park
Today's best bet Tiz the Law runs at Belmont Park
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

All roads lead to New York as Belmont Park hosts the first Classic of the season. Nick has three selections from the mouthwatering card...

"Simply put I believe he is the best three-year-old in America right now"

Back Tiz the Law Race 10 in the 22:42 at Belmont Park

Mischevious to win first Grade 1

Race 2 17:25 Belmont Park - Mischevious Alex

Michevious Alex looks like the horse to beat in this Grade 1 over seven furlongs on the main track.

This talented performer is unbeaten in two starts this year. He won the Grade 3 Swale at Gulfstream, and backed it up with a victory in the Gotham at Aqueduct. He made most of the running in the Gotham and found extra when asked.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
07/03/20 Aqueduct 1/11 Flat 1m Fast B 8st 11lbs Kendrick Carmouche -
01/02/20 Gulfstream Park 1/8 Flat 7f Fast B 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -

I think the seven furlong distance is his optimum trip. He has bags of speed, and enough stamina over this demanding distance. I think he has improved considerably over the winter, and looks set for a productive year. He looks like the perfect candidate for the H. Allen Jerkins Memorial at Saratoga later this summer. At present he is trading at [3.75] on the exchange.

Casual a sharp customer

Race 8 21:15 Belmont Park - Casual

Casual can upset the short priced favourite Gamine in this fascinating Grade 1 for three-year-old fillies on the main track.

This progressive filly is unbeaten in two career starts. After winning a warm maiden at Oaklawn Park, she went on to win an optional claimer at Churchill Downs last month. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and edged clear close home. The front two finished a mile ahead of the remainder.

Scroll for more info

I thought that was a super effort from this rapidly improving filly. The water is much deeper today, but trainer Steve Asmussen feels she is up to this level. I agree, and her current price of [4.9] on the exchange is more than fair.

Tiz to lay down the Law

Race 10 22:42 Belmont Park - Tiz the Law

Tiz the Law can win the first Classic of the season over the reduced distance of nine furlongs. The Belmont Stakes is usually run over 12 furlongs, but not today. Due to the suspension of racing, this will be the first Classic of the year. This smart performer won the Florida Derby in great style at Gulfstream Park in March.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
28/03/20 Gulfstream Park 1/9 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco -
01/02/20 Gulfstream Park 1/7 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 12lbs Manuel Franco -
30/11/19 Churchill Downs 3/8 Flat 1m 110y Slow 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco -
05/10/19 Belmont Park 1/6 Flat 1m Fast 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco -

He swept to the front in the straight and powered home to win going away. Simply put I believe he is the best three-year-old in America right now. He won the Champagne over this course last year, and will benefit from the long straight once again. He ticks all the boxes, and should be backed at around [2.0] on the exchange.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +45:14

This week so far....

Staked: 8.0
Returned: 9.14

Recommended bets

Back Mischevious Alex Race 2 at [3.75] in the 17:25 at Belmont Park
Back Casual Race 8 at [4.9] in the 21:15 at Belmont Park
Back Tiz the Law Race 10 in the 22:42 at Belmont Park

Belmont (US) 20th Jun (R2 7f Grd1)

Saturday 20 June, 5.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
No Parole
Meru
Mischevious Alex
Echo Town
Shoplifted
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont (US) 20th Jun (R8 1m Grd1)

Saturday 20 June, 9.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gamine
Lucrezia
Water White
Casual
Glass Ceiling
Pleasant Orb
Perfect Alibi
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont (US) 20th Jun (R10 1m1f Grd1)

Saturday 20 June, 10.42pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tap It To Win
Sole Volante
Max Player
Modernist
Farmington Road
Fore Left
Jungle Runner
Tiz The Law
Dr Post
Pneumatic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles