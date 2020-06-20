- Trainer: John C. Servis, USA
- Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 11lbs
- OR: -
US Racing Bets of the Day: Tiz the Law to win Belmont Stakes
All roads lead to New York as Belmont Park hosts the first Classic of the season. Nick has three selections from the mouthwatering card...
"Simply put I believe he is the best three-year-old in America right now"
Mischevious to win first Grade 1
Race 2 17:25 Belmont Park - Mischevious Alex
Michevious Alex looks like the horse to beat in this Grade 1 over seven furlongs on the main track.
This talented performer is unbeaten in two starts this year. He won the Grade 3 Swale at Gulfstream, and backed it up with a victory in the Gotham at Aqueduct. He made most of the running in the Gotham and found extra when asked.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/03/20
|Aqueduct
|1/11
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|B
|8st 11lbs
|Kendrick Carmouche
|-
|01/02/20
|Gulfstream Park
|1/8
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|B
|8st 10lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
I think the seven furlong distance is his optimum trip. He has bags of speed, and enough stamina over this demanding distance. I think he has improved considerably over the winter, and looks set for a productive year. He looks like the perfect candidate for the H. Allen Jerkins Memorial at Saratoga later this summer. At present he is trading at [3.75] on the exchange.
Casual a sharp customer
Race 8 21:15 Belmont Park - Casual
Casual can upset the short priced favourite Gamine in this fascinating Grade 1 for three-year-old fillies on the main track.
This progressive filly is unbeaten in two career starts. After winning a warm maiden at Oaklawn Park, she went on to win an optional claimer at Churchill Downs last month. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and edged clear close home. The front two finished a mile ahead of the remainder.
I thought that was a super effort from this rapidly improving filly. The water is much deeper today, but trainer Steve Asmussen feels she is up to this level. I agree, and her current price of [4.9] on the exchange is more than fair.
Tiz to lay down the Law
Race 10 22:42 Belmont Park - Tiz the Law
Tiz the Law can win the first Classic of the season over the reduced distance of nine furlongs. The Belmont Stakes is usually run over 12 furlongs, but not today. Due to the suspension of racing, this will be the first Classic of the year. This smart performer won the Florida Derby in great style at Gulfstream Park in March.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/03/20
|Gulfstream Park
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|01/02/20
|Gulfstream Park
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 12lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|30/11/19
|Churchill Downs
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|05/10/19
|Belmont Park
|1/6
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
He swept to the front in the straight and powered home to win going away. Simply put I believe he is the best three-year-old in America right now. He won the Champagne over this course last year, and will benefit from the long straight once again. He ticks all the boxes, and should be backed at around [2.0] on the exchange.
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +45:14
This week so far....
Staked: 8.0
Returned: 9.14
Recommended bets
Belmont (US) 20th Jun (R2 7f Grd1)
Saturday 20 June, 5.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|No Parole
|Meru
|Mischevious Alex
|Echo Town
|Shoplifted
Belmont (US) 20th Jun (R8 1m Grd1)
Saturday 20 June, 9.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gamine
|Lucrezia
|Water White
|Casual
|Glass Ceiling
|Pleasant Orb
|Perfect Alibi
Belmont (US) 20th Jun (R10 1m1f Grd1)
Saturday 20 June, 10.42pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tap It To Win
|Sole Volante
|Max Player
|Modernist
|Farmington Road
|Fore Left
|Jungle Runner
|Tiz The Law
|Dr Post
|Pneumatic