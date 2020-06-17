US Racing Bets of the Day: Morning Colors to win again

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Morning Colors Belmont Park
Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the Thursday card at Belmont Park...

"She is the improver in the race, and is suited by the conditions of the race being a NY bred"

Morning to shine

Morning Colors should run well at a decent price in this State bred allowance on the Widener turf.

This Midshipman filly created a favourable impression on debut when winning a Maiden Special Weight at Tampa Bay Downs in March. She took the lead in the straight, and held on well despite showing signs of inexperience. I thought this was a super effort. As previously stated trainer Christophe Clement is not too hard on his horses in the morning, which makes her effort all the more meritorious. She is the improver in the race, and is suited by the conditions of the race being a NY bred. Anything around her Morning Line of [7.0] will do.

Mischief to toy with rivals

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - More Mischief

More Mischief should go very close in this Stakes race for New York bred fillies and mares.

This Into Mischief filly was most impressive when winning a similar event at Aqueduct in February. She took the lead in the straight, and quickly settled the matter. She has been working beautifully in preparation for this, and put in a bullet followed by two strong maintenance works. She is the clear form pick, and is fairly priced at [2.86]. Trainer Chad Brown is having a super meeting boasting a 24% strike rate, and this talented individual should give him another winner.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +49:14

This week so far....

Staked: 4.0
Returned: 9.14

Recommended bets

Back Morning Colors Race 8 at [7.0] in the 22:04 at Belmont Park
Back More Mischief Race 9 at [2.86] in the 22:36 at Belmont Park


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Nick Shiambouros,

