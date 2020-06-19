To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Tips

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Racing Post Live

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

US Racing Bets of the Day: Guildsman to swoop late

Guildsman Belmont Park
Today's best bet Guildsman runs at Belmont Park
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros returns to Belmont Park with two decent priced selections...

"There appears to be plenty of pace in the race, and hopefully he will swoop late to land the spoils"

Back Guildsman Race 9 at [5.0] in the 22:36 at Belmont Park


Curly Wurly to graduate

Race 2 18:50 Belmont Park - Curly Wurly

I am going to take a chance with Curly Wurly in this Maiden Special Weight over 10 furlongs on the inner turf.

This well related filly by Curlin finished third to Stolen Holiday on debut at Tampa Bay Downs last month. She ran on well in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the impressive winner. This was a promising introduction, and the stretch out to 10 furlongs looks ideal. Her work tab is solid. She put in a bullet, work followed by a maintenance work before shipping up to New York. Trainer Christophe Clement has had a decent start to the meeting with a 24% strike rate. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement, and is attractively priced at [7.0] on the exchange.

Guildsman the form choice

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Guildsman

Guildsman should make his presence felt in this Stakes race on the inner turf.

This talented gelding finished an excellent third to Arizona in the Coventry at Royal Ascot last year. He cracked heads with some of the best two-year-olds in Europe before shipping to America. He has raced twice this year, finishing third on both occasions in Stakes and allowance company. He tends to be slowly away in his races, but does have a late kick. There appears to be plenty of pace in the race, and hopefully he will swoop late to land the spoils. Top jockey Luis Saez has the riding assignment, which is an added bonus. Anything around [5.0] will do.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +47:14

This week so far....

Staked: 6.0
Returned: 9.14

Recommended bets

Back Curly Wurly Race 2 at [7.0] in the 18:50 at Belmont Park
Back Guildsman Race 9 at [5.0] in the 22:36 at Belmont Park


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Belmont (US) 19th Jun (R2 5f Mdn)

Friday 19 June, 6.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Astoundment
All Others Follow
Cherokee Song
Coilean Bawn
Tonal Verse
Curly Wurly
In Front
Fortuna
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont (US) 19th Jun (R9 6f Stks)

Friday 19 June, 10.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Maxwell Esquire
Jack And Noah
Old Chestnut
Guildsman
Turned Aside
Mr. Shortandsimple
Chimney Rock
So Street
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles