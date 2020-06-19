US Racing Bets of the Day: Guildsman to swoop late



Curly Wurly to graduate

Race 2 18:50 Belmont Park - Curly Wurly

I am going to take a chance with Curly Wurly in this Maiden Special Weight over 10 furlongs on the inner turf.

This well related filly by Curlin finished third to Stolen Holiday on debut at Tampa Bay Downs last month. She ran on well in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the impressive winner. This was a promising introduction, and the stretch out to 10 furlongs looks ideal. Her work tab is solid. She put in a bullet, work followed by a maintenance work before shipping up to New York. Trainer Christophe Clement has had a decent start to the meeting with a 24% strike rate. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement, and is attractively priced at [7.0] on the exchange.

Guildsman the form choice

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Guildsman

Guildsman should make his presence felt in this Stakes race on the inner turf.

This talented gelding finished an excellent third to Arizona in the Coventry at Royal Ascot last year. He cracked heads with some of the best two-year-olds in Europe before shipping to America. He has raced twice this year, finishing third on both occasions in Stakes and allowance company. He tends to be slowly away in his races, but does have a late kick. There appears to be plenty of pace in the race, and hopefully he will swoop late to land the spoils. Top jockey Luis Saez has the riding assignment, which is an added bonus. Anything around [5.0] will do.