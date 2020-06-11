US Racing Bets of the Day: Creed the big improver

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Creed Belmont Park
Today's best bet Creed runs at Belmont Park
Nick Shiambouros heads to Belmont Park with two selections from the Wednesday card...

"I think he is open to significant improvement and is attractively priced at [5.3] on the exchange"

Back Creed Race 4 at [5.3] in the 19:55 at Belmont Park

Creed to relish extra distance

Race 4 19:55 Belmont Park - Creed

Creed is my idea of the winner of this interesting maiden on the main track.

This Honor Code colt created a favourable impression on debut when finishing second over seven furlongs at Tampa Bay Downs in April. He was squeezed for room on the home turn, but finished powerfully in the home straight, and was gaining on the winner close home. He cost $650k as a yearling and comes from a good family. He is bred to get further, and should relish the extra yardage and the long Belmont straight. I think he is open to significant improvement and is attractively priced at [5.3] on the exchange.

NICK'S WEEKLY P/L

Arise Sir Winston

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Sir Winston

Belmont Stakes winner Sir Winston should prove difficult to beat in this Stakes contest. It is not often a Classic winner runs in a race of this nature, but these are different times. This smart performer was last seen at Aqueduct at the end of January when winning a $80k optional claimer over a mile. He swept to the front in the home straight, and won going away. The 11 furlong distance will bring out the best in him, and should be tough to beat. At present he is trading at [2.86] on the exchange which is more than fair.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +42:70

This week so far....

Staked: 5.0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Creed Race 4 at [5.3] in the 19:55 at Belmont Park
Back Sir Winston Race 9 at [2.86] in the 22:36 at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros,

