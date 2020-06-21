To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

US Racing Bets of the Day: Bricco to graduate in finale

Bricco Belmont Park
Today's best bet Bricco runs at Belmont Park
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when his best bet Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes. Nick returns to Belmont Park with two more selections...

"Trainer James Bond drops him in class, and has been working well ahead of this"

Back Bricco Race 9 at [4.5] in the 22:36 at Belmont Park

Miss to take feature

Race 8 22:05 Belmont Park - Miss J McKay

Miss J McKay can take today's feature The Lady Shipman Stakes run over six furlongs on the inner turf.

This filly finished a well beaten second in a Stakes race at Laurel on the main track last December. She came under pressure in the straight , but made no impression on the easy winner. This run is best forgotten as sprinting on the turf is her game. She won a Stakes on the turf at Laurel last September, and followed up with a solid second in a similar race at Aqueduct. She has been working well ahead of her seasonal reappearance, and trainer Cathal Lynch has engaged the services of top jockey Jose Ortiz. She should be backed at around [3.8] on the exchange.

Bricco to graduate

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Bricco

First time gelding Bricco should open his account in this $40k maiden claimer on the Widener turf.

This son of Paddy O'Prado finished a creditable third in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last October. He made a three wide move on the home turn, but could only stay on at one pace when the pace lifted. Trainer James Bond drops him in class, and has been working well ahead of this. Bond has a stellar 24% strike rate when dropping to maiden claiming company from Maiden Special Weight. I think he will go close, and should be backed at his Morning Line of [4.5].

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +44:14

This week so far....

Staked: 11.0
Returned: 11.14


Recommended bets

Back Miss J McKay Race 8 at [3.8] in the 22:05 at Belmont Park
Back Bricco Race 9 at [4.5] in the 22:36 at Belmont Park

If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Belmont (US) 21st Jun (R8 6f Stks)

Sunday 21 June, 10.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bredenbury
Notorious R B G
Call On Mischief
Chili Petin
American Giant
Shes My Type
Cofactor
Lady Fatima
Gogo Shoes
Miss Peppina
Miss J Mckay
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont (US) 21st Jun (R9 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 21 June, 10.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Liams Majesty
K. K. Ichikawa
Shared Success
False Alarm
Mr. Fidget
Yah Huh
Golconda
Bricco
Hurricane Andrew
True Palace
Zipalong
Diannesimpazible
Supply Sider
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles