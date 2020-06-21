US Racing Bets of the Day: Bricco to graduate in finale

Miss to take feature

Race 8 22:05 Belmont Park - Miss J McKay

Miss J McKay can take today's feature The Lady Shipman Stakes run over six furlongs on the inner turf.

This filly finished a well beaten second in a Stakes race at Laurel on the main track last December. She came under pressure in the straight , but made no impression on the easy winner. This run is best forgotten as sprinting on the turf is her game. She won a Stakes on the turf at Laurel last September, and followed up with a solid second in a similar race at Aqueduct. She has been working well ahead of her seasonal reappearance, and trainer Cathal Lynch has engaged the services of top jockey Jose Ortiz. She should be backed at around [3.8] on the exchange.

Bricco to graduate

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Bricco

First time gelding Bricco should open his account in this $40k maiden claimer on the Widener turf.

This son of Paddy O'Prado finished a creditable third in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last October. He made a three wide move on the home turn, but could only stay on at one pace when the pace lifted. Trainer James Bond drops him in class, and has been working well ahead of this. Bond has a stellar 24% strike rate when dropping to maiden claiming company from Maiden Special Weight. I think he will go close, and should be backed at his Morning Line of [4.5].