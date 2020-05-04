Lockdown Lowdown: Latest podcasts from Betfair ambassadors

Joseph O'Brien Special

In the first of a brand new series of Betfair podcasts, Joseph O'Brien talks to Kevin Blake about the highs and lows of his career as a trainer and a jockey. Joseph discusses, the pressure he face when starting our, his two Derby winners and much more...

Ryan Moore Special

In the second part of the series for lockdown, jockey Ryan Moore sits down with Gary O'Brien to reflect on last season. It was another good one for Ryan but, as Gary explains in his introduction, doesn't like to dwell on his successes, preferring instead to look at the ones that got away and what he can learn from them for the future.

Johnny Murtagh Special

Former jockey and current trainer Johnny Murtagh discusses the five horses that have molded his career. It's a refreshing and funny interview in which Johnny is candid about the highs and lows of life in the saddle and as a trainer.

Dimitar Berbatov Special

If you're a fan of football too you'll want to listen to this lockdown special with former-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov. The Betfair Ambassador, who writes a regular column for our football blog, sits down with Sam Rosbottom to revisit some of the greatest moments from a remarkable career.