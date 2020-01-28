Tony Calvin: Rocher and Sivola the early Sandown plays

To say there is a lot to go at this weekend would be something of an understatement, with the Betfair Sportsbook pricing up all seven of the ITV races, and then of course we have the little matter of the two-day Dublin Racing Festival.

I am flying over for the Leopardstown action on Friday but I haven't started looking at the fields in any detail yet, so I will stick mainly, and maybe exclusively, to the domestic action here.

Lanka might just Star in handicap hurdle

Initially, I was a little underwhelmed by the five-day fields at Sandown and Musselburgh - and this wouldn't be the biggest weekend's racing in the UK - but it is actually very decent fare on further analysis, so let's kick off at Sandown.

Given the rain that I drove through in the area on Monday, I was working on the basis of heavy ground at the Esher track, and that was confirmed when the course updated the ground at 10.05am on Tuesday morning.

They must have copped a fair bit of the wet stuff as the hurdles course is now heavy (soft in places), and the chase soft (heavy in places).

There doesn't seem to be much rain about this week - though there are conflicting reports, depending on which weather site you use - but, as we saw with Cheltenham on Saturday, a short dry spell can make the ground even more gruelling and stamina-sapping than relentless rain.

That would be a concern for the horse who immediately leapt out at me - well, actually two did - in the 2m7f98yd handicap hurdle (3.00pm), Star Of Lanka.

He travelled powerfully throughout the race in first-time cheek pieces over 2m5f at Kempton last time and looked the likely winner for much of the way, but he just couldn't get to the winner.

To add insult to possibly financial injury (he was well-backed that day), he has gone up 3lb for that 2 ¾-length defeat, though I don't think they would have been surprised given the third was 9 lengths away.

The horse gets 3m okay, as he showed when a good fourth over 3m+ on good ground in a Grade 2 at Haydock last season, and has course form on heavy (albeit over 2m4f).

But I am concerned about the trip in testing ground here (the hurdles track at Sandown can be brutal, even in soft ground) as he clearly has a bit of pace about him as well.

I was toying with putting him up but I am going to take a rain-check, especially as I am touch worried about the form of the Warren Greatrex yard. They haven't had a winner for a while, and their recent runners have been performing pretty poorly.

Lion also has a huge chance if lining up

The other that caught my eye first off is Couer De Lion at 20-1 with the Betfair Sportsbook.

He has course form figures of 1-2 (the successes coming on heavy ground) and this 92-rated stayer on the Flat has dropped to a very tempting mark over hurdles and shaped well when fifth at Newbury last time under a 7lb claimer.

For a horse that has won over an extended 2m2f on the level on heavy ground, you would have thought the step up to 2m7f+ in this sphere would be perfect for him - he is yet to race beyond 2m4f118yd over hurdles to date - and I think he has a huge chance if lining up.

Well, much better than 20/1 implies anyway.

But therein lies the problem, as he also holds an entry over 2m on the Flat on Saturday, and apparently it is still up in the air if he goes to Kempton or Sandown.

And I suppose if you were looking for further negatives about getting involved now then the form of the yard could be an issue, too, and maybe connections won't fancy such a slog for their horse on his first try at the trip.

All things considered, I am happy to sit and wait on this race until the final declarations, especially as I will know the jockey situation then, too.

At the top of the market, Ask Dillon and Tedham are probably the two that most interested me.

Two each-way plays in the handicap chase

The Sportsbook odds-compilers clearly fancy Call Me Lord in the Contenders Hurdle on the Sandown card, making him a 4/9 poke with Eldorado Allen a stand-out 7/2, and they also appear to like the claims of Good Boy Bobby in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase, as they have put him in as the 5/2 jolly.

But running plans are obviously up in the air for a few in the latter contest, and the 19-runner Masters Handicap Chase (3.35pm) is much more appealing, especially as Betfair are one of only three firms in the marketplace to offer four places for each-way punters.

With that in mind, Deise Alba at 14/1 interested me a lot - until I clocked that he was entered up overnight at Hereford on Wednesday.

So I had to immediately strike him off my list - I will keep an eye on him though if he does swerve that engagement - and the two I am playing, both each-way, are 16/1 chances Le Rocher and Diable De Sivola.

Both are unproven at the trip (so they may not be the wisest of selections in these conditions) but the price, as ever, compensates. As do those four places.

Especially in a race that could cut up a fair bit at the overnight stage.

David Noonan is already booked for Le Rocher, who has no other weekend entries, and he comes here on the back of a narrow second to Gala Ball off this mark over 2m4f at Wincanton last time, where As De Mee was a head behind in third.

That was his best run in a while and all his best form has come on heavy ground, too, so he will handle the surface okay.

Whether he can handle the combination of 3m and heavy ground we shall see, but he is a half-brother to a 3m1f winner and the stable are 2 from 5 since January 15, with a good winner at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Diable De Sivola (and this is his only weekend entry, too) is another who has to prove his stamina but he certainly shaped as if he was worth a try at this trip when staying on well to finish an admittedly distant third over 2m6f93yd at Newbury last time, and he returns to the scene of his good third here last April.

That came off a 4lb higher mark than this, and he is undoubtedly weighted to make his presence felt here if he can last home. Gary Moore has his horses in fair nick, as well.

Weather could have a big say on Musselburgh races

There are two good handicaps priced up at Musselburgh, where the going is currently good (good to soft in places) but an unsettled forecast could turn it on the soft side by the weekend. The website I use reckon they could get 10mm alone on Wednesday.

That will not be ideal for Sir Chauvelin in the Scottish County Hurdle (2.05pm), though he does look a big enough price at 7/1 with the Sportsbook. I will see what the weather does before getting involved with him though.

The Edinburgh National (3.15pm) looks a cracking, competitive race at this stage, with 15 entered, but the possibly changing ground could have a big bearing on this test over 4m1f, and the betting, come the weekend, too.

So I am happy to sit this one out, too.

The 10-runner Towton Novices' Chase at Wetherby (2.45pm) is the other ITV race priced up, and Dominateur (also in at Sandown) heads the betting at 5/2. The race can easily be passed by as well, though.

