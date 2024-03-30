Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Longacres Ajax can score at Monmore

Monmore - 19:09 - Back LONGACRES QUEEN (Trap 5)

LONGACRES QUEEN (Trap 5) can take the 19:09 sprint. A four-time winner at the track, she should have come on for last week's run when missing the break and seems sure to be on her A-game now.

Monmore - 20:57 - Back SWIFT EAGLESTONE (Trap 6)

SWIFT EAGLESTONE (Trap 6) deserves a change of luck and can gain a second win in the 20:57 race. He's back in good form, having every chance when second to a promising bitch on Monday, and can go one better tonight.

Monmore - 21:31 - Back LONGACRES AJAX (Trap 4)

LONGACRES AJAX (Trap 4) looks set for more glory in the 21:31 contest. Clearly well-regarded having gone off favourite on all his runs so far, he looked a decent prospect when coming clear for an all-the-way success last week and can go on improving.