Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Longacres Ajax can score at Monmore

Monmore 30th Mar (A6 480m)Show Hide
Saturday 30 March, 9.31pm
|1. Britbull Capone
|2. Head And Heart
|3. Aztec Empire
|4. Longacres Ajax
|5. Helicopter Lena
|6. Hold It Harry
Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets at Monmore on Saturday.
Monmore - 19:09 - Back LONGACRES QUEEN (Trap 5)
LONGACRES QUEEN (Trap 5) can take the 19:09 sprint. A four-time winner at the track, she should have come on for last week's run when missing the break and seems sure to be on her A-game now.
Monmore - 20:57 - Back SWIFT EAGLESTONE (Trap 6)
SWIFT EAGLESTONE (Trap 6) deserves a change of luck and can gain a second win in the 20:57 race. He's back in good form, having every chance when second to a promising bitch on Monday, and can go one better tonight.
Monmore - 21:31 - Back LONGACRES AJAX (Trap 4)
LONGACRES AJAX (Trap 4) looks set for more glory in the 21:31 contest. Clearly well-regarded having gone off favourite on all his runs so far, he looked a decent prospect when coming clear for an all-the-way success last week and can go on improving.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.