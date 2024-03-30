Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Longacres Ajax can score at Monmore

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets at Monmore on Saturday.

Monmore - 19:09 - Back LONGACRES QUEEN (Trap 5)

LONGACRES QUEEN (Trap 5) can take the 19:09 sprint. A four-time winner at the track, she should have come on for last week's run when missing the break and seems sure to be on her A-game now.

Monmore - 20:57 - Back SWIFT EAGLESTONE (Trap 6)

SWIFT EAGLESTONE (Trap 6) deserves a change of luck and can gain a second win in the 20:57 race. He's back in good form, having every chance when second to a promising bitch on Monday, and can go one better tonight.

Monmore - 21:31 - Back LONGACRES AJAX (Trap 4)

LONGACRES AJAX (Trap 4) looks set for more glory in the 21:31 contest. Clearly well-regarded having gone off favourite on all his runs so far, he looked a decent prospect when coming clear for an all-the-way success last week and can go on improving.

Monmore 30th Mar (A6 480m)

Saturday 30 March, 9.31pm

1. Britbull Capone
2. Head And Heart
3. Aztec Empire
4. Longacres Ajax
5. Helicopter Lena
6. Hold It Harry
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

