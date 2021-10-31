Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Expect magic from Dettori

Ballymac Dettori (Trap 6) - 13.17 Doncaster

BALLYMAC DETTORI (Trap 6, 13.17) is still very much in the infancy of his career as a March 20' whelp, showing ability in trials and running with credit despite a first-bend bump on his competitive debut a couple of weeks back. A trial subsequently was a solid display, particularly in the context of today's contest and with a decent break, he's fancied to prove too good for this grade.

Salacres Pippy (Trap 2) - 14.12 Towcester



The Stadium Bookmakers Cup gets underway at Towcester this afternoon and classy SALACRES PIPPY (Trap 2, 14.12) is fancied to continue in her rich vein of form. Peter Harnden's charge was impressive when making all over the 712-metre trip seven days ago, holding another classy operator in the shape of Aayamza Dream by one and a quarter lengths. She's got her trapping boots on at present and with sound claims of seizing an early lead again, she's fancied to have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Abigails Buddy (Trap 4) - 19.44 Henlow

We head to Henlow for our final selection, a heat of the 550m Monkey maiden at 19.44 and ABIGAILS BUDDY (Trap 4) is fancied to enhance his tremendous record here. An impressive scorer at Towcester on his most recent start, he boasts speed and stamina in equal measure and with another slick exit, is fancied to prove too strong for this evening's opposition.

