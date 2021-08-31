To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

US Open Tennis Tips

Cricket Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: The Candy Man can

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday evening.

"...can assume control out wide and book his place in next week’s final..."

Timeform on Candy Man

Savana Eruption (Trap 6) - 20.27 Sheffield

The first of the 3-Steps to Victory semi-finals features at 20.27 and in our book low-mileage SAVANA ERUPTION (Trap 6) may well be the answer. Progressive at home track Towcester, the speed favouring 480m trip wouldn't have been ideal for this strong-running performer last week but he was noted doing good late work to grab a qualifying spot. The step up to 500m is a plus now and provided he's on the coat-tails of the pace-setters from halfway, he may well be up to striking fast and late.

Candy Man (Trap 6) - 20:46 Sheffield

The third of the 3-Steps to Victory semi-finals takes place at 20.46 with a winner for us last week CANDY MAN (Trap 6) fancied to continue the good work now back up at 500m. A really progressive sort, he made little fuss in coming out on top 7 days ago, looking stronger the further he went and with a similar slick break from stripes, Carol Weatherall's charge can assume control out wide and book his place in next week's final.

The Other Rambo (Trap 6) - 21:16 Sheffield

THE OTHER RAMBO (Trap 6, 21.16) hasn't been at his very best since making all in this grade of A2 during early-July. However, he signalled a return to form when runner-up in A1 company 7 days ago, crowded but keeping on for second. The return to the striped jacket looks an obvious plus for Barrie Draper's son of Ballymac Eske and he can avoid possible scrimmaging on the inner and get back on the winning trail.

Recommended bets

Savana Eruption (Trap 6) - 20.27 Sheffield
Candy Man (Trap 6) - 20:46 Sheffield
The Other Rambo (Trap 6) - 21:16 Sheffield

Sheffield 31st Aug (OR 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 31 August, 8.27pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Nipsey Hustle
2. Alaskan Dawn
3. Fight The Power
4. Ballydoyle Razor
6. Savana Eruption
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheffield 31st Aug (OR 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 31 August, 8.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Student Prince
2. Bettys Book
3. Bombardier
4. Lemming Caesar
5. Santro Duke
6. Candy Man
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheffield 31st Aug (A2 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 31 August, 9.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Vank Big Vee
2. Short Supply
3. Zenobia
4. Bansha Tosca
5. Easy Diablo
6. The Other Rambo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.