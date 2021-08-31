Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: The Candy Man can

Savana Eruption (Trap 6) - 20.27 Sheffield

The first of the 3-Steps to Victory semi-finals features at 20.27 and in our book low-mileage SAVANA ERUPTION (Trap 6) may well be the answer. Progressive at home track Towcester, the speed favouring 480m trip wouldn't have been ideal for this strong-running performer last week but he was noted doing good late work to grab a qualifying spot. The step up to 500m is a plus now and provided he's on the coat-tails of the pace-setters from halfway, he may well be up to striking fast and late.

Candy Man (Trap 6) - 20:46 Sheffield



The third of the 3-Steps to Victory semi-finals takes place at 20.46 with a winner for us last week CANDY MAN (Trap 6) fancied to continue the good work now back up at 500m. A really progressive sort, he made little fuss in coming out on top 7 days ago, looking stronger the further he went and with a similar slick break from stripes, Carol Weatherall's charge can assume control out wide and book his place in next week's final.

The Other Rambo (Trap 6) - 21:16 Sheffield

THE OTHER RAMBO (Trap 6, 21.16) hasn't been at his very best since making all in this grade of A2 during early-July. However, he signalled a return to form when runner-up in A1 company 7 days ago, crowded but keeping on for second. The return to the striped jacket looks an obvious plus for Barrie Draper's son of Ballymac Eske and he can avoid possible scrimmaging on the inner and get back on the winning trail.

