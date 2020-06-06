Greyhound Tips: Alan offers top A1 Hove value

Despite back to back wins at Central Park before the lockdown Forest Alan, winner of the Kent Derby at the same track last autumn, has failed to get his head in front in his last eleven starts at home venue Hove. But in a competitive A1 contest (18:27) he offers excellent value to put the record straight and with the likelihood that he can gain a prominent early pitch should be supported accordingly.

Take a drop of vintage whiskey

Veteran campaigner and kennelmate Forest Whiskey may be well into his fifth year and with over one hundred races behind him but is arguably running at the peak of his form and is strongly fancied to claim a D1 sprint (17:27). Having completed a hat-trick including two victories at this top level before the break trial form suggests he has returned in similar form and should not be missed.

Cahill's exciting youngster Smurfs Machine will be strongly fancied to claim a far tougher D1 (20:27) and on the back of an extremely sharp second comeback trial that has to rate a firm possibility. But the likely odds may have under valued the claims of Drumcrow Roccco who if anywhere close to his late 2019 form must come into the reckoning. Unraced since early January he won four of his six starts over this CD last autumn and is worthy of a speculative play.

You'd be silly to miss Lily

Sober Lily was in flying form prior to her seasonal break in February and can bounce straight back in A3 company (20:57) where Richard Rees' bitch holds every opportunity of controlling the pace. Her initial comeback sprint trial suggesting she is far enough forward to make an immediate impact.

Rees' Busy Dizzy will be written off by most in an A2 contest littered with unexposed sorts (18:57) but flew round in similar company in early March and warrants more respect than the market might have you believe.

Referendum looks right in red hot sprint

Sheffield's feature D1 sprint (17:36) is an absolute belter which can fall to Referendum. Tony McKenna's charge was on fire before lockdown and is likely to improve on his trial efforts if previous traits are to be repeated. Northern Sprint hero Coolavanny Dylan has raced only once since November while Geelo Breeza is without a start since February.



