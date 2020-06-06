Greyhound Tips: Alan offers top A1 Hove value

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

greyhound racing
Hove provides a quality card as it takes temporary charge of the Saturday night slot alongside Sheffield on RPGTV (Sky 175). Darrell Williams pinpoints the best bets...

"Forest Alan has failed to get his head in front in his last eleven starts at home venue Hove. But in a competitive A1 contest (18:27) he offers excellent value to put the record straight"

Despite back to back wins at Central Park before the lockdown Forest Alan, winner of the Kent Derby at the same track last autumn, has failed to get his head in front in his last eleven starts at home venue Hove. But in a competitive A1 contest (18:27) he offers excellent value to put the record straight and with the likelihood that he can gain a prominent early pitch should be supported accordingly.

Take a drop of vintage whiskey

Veteran campaigner and kennelmate Forest Whiskey may be well into his fifth year and with over one hundred races behind him but is arguably running at the peak of his form and is strongly fancied to claim a D1 sprint (17:27). Having completed a hat-trick including two victories at this top level before the break trial form suggests he has returned in similar form and should not be missed.

Cahill's exciting youngster Smurfs Machine will be strongly fancied to claim a far tougher D1 (20:27) and on the back of an extremely sharp second comeback trial that has to rate a firm possibility. But the likely odds may have under valued the claims of Drumcrow Roccco who if anywhere close to his late 2019 form must come into the reckoning. Unraced since early January he won four of his six starts over this CD last autumn and is worthy of a speculative play.

You'd be silly to miss Lily>/h2>

Sober Lily was in flying form prior to her seasonal break in February and can bounce straight back in A3 company (20:57) where Richard Rees' bitch holds every opportunity of controlling the pace. Her initial comeback sprint trial suggesting she is far enough forward to make an immediate impact.

Rees' Busy Dizzy will be written off by most in an A2 contest littered with unexposed sorts (18:57) but flew round in similar company in early March and warrants more respect than the market might have you believe.

Referendum looks right in red hot sprint

Sheffield's feature D1 sprint (17:36) is an absolute belter which can fall to Referendum. Tony McKenna's charge was on fire before lockdown and is likely to improve on his trial efforts if previous traits are to be repeated. Northern Sprint hero Coolavanny Dylan has raced only once since November while Geelo Breeza is without a start since February.


Recommended bets

Forest Whiskey to win 1.5* 17:27 Hove
Referendum to win 2* 17.36 Shef
Forest Alan to win 1* 18:27 Hove
Busy Dizzy to win 0.5* 18:57 Hove
Drumcrow Rocco to win 0.5* 20:27 Hove
Sober Lily to win 1* 20:57 Hove


Hove 6th Jun (D1 285m)

Saturday 6 June, 5.27pm

1. Punkrock Rambo
2. So Delighted
3. Droopys Dragon
4. Forest Whiskey
5. Lloyds Lad
6. Sanctury Deal
Sheff 6th Jun (D1 280m)

Saturday 6 June, 5.36pm

1. Easy To Gamble
2. Ballymac Conte
3. Referendum
4. Sonic Ruby
5. Coolavanny Dylan
6. Geelo Brezza
Hove 6th Jun (A1 500m)

Saturday 6 June, 6.27pm

1. Minstrels Eleven
2. Mottos Moon
3. Forest Alan
4. Ravens Burger
5. Cheeky Bob
6. Brickfield Whiz
Hove 6th Jun (A2 500m)

Saturday 6 June, 6.57pm

1. Bronx Bomber
2. Annaghdown Vic
3. Ardrath Albert
4. Ower Boy Bullet
5. Da Honey Man
6. Busy Dizzy
Hove 6th Jun (D1 285m)

Saturday 6 June, 8.27pm

1. Droopys Trawler
2. Smurfs Machine
3. Westmeath Pearl
4. Magical Houdini
5. Sandside Galtee
6. Drumcrow Rocco
Hove 6th Jun (A3 500m)

Saturday 6 June, 8.57pm

1. Sober Lily
2. Itoje
3. Balboa Postman
4. Headway Turbo
5. Rathclough Chloe
6. Woodmancote Jaz
Darrell Williams,