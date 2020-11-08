Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Zaha can end his losing run at Swindon

The heats of Kinsley's Dual-Distance competition continue apace this afternoon and KNOTMOOR MILLIE (Trap 5, 15:26 Kinsley) is fancied to book her place in next week's final. A strong runner of above average ability, despite operating from orange as a railer, the make-up looks a good one for her to make good inroads from halfway and she can master those from the front of the handicap.

ANTIGUA BOY (Trap 4, 20:17 Central Park) dispelled a couple of lesser efforts when scoring over C&D seven days ago, turning handy and pouncing off the last bend. A strong-running sort, it's feasible to think he will have a couple in front of him around the opening bends but his latest effort stands up on the clock and we're hopeful he can land tonight's maiden final.

ZAHA (Trap 5, 20:27 Swindon) is a reliable A1 operator at Swindon and whilst arriving on a losing run, he looked as though he was coming to the boil when runner-up in top grade last time. He rates the type to be suited by the step up to six bends in a race lacking depth and it would come as no surprise to see him turn front rank and, if stealing a march, should prove tough to peg back.

