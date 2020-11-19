Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wraysbury Sky is a strong fancy

The opening selection comes at Sheffield's afternoon meeting, with Ivys Lucky Charm (T3) fancied to strike. Having landed a punt in A8 company on her penultimate outing, Ivys Lucky Charm did a fair amount of running having turned last when third in this grade last week. With the exception of July 19 bitch Benjies Lass, the opposition is pretty exposed and in the hope she breaks on terms this time, the 15.44 contest looks there for the taking.

All of the early pace in Newcastle's 20.26 contest is on the inside, which could lead to a messy race, and from the ideal berth in trap 6, the strong-running Alnwick Terry (T6) looks the one to be with. Rarely flashy out of the boxes, Alnwick Terry has been knocking pretty loudly on the door of late with a brace of runner-up efforts in this A6 grade this month and it's surely only a matter of time before she turns handy enough to utilise her stamina and regain the winning the winning thread.

Initially slow to work out what was required, it's really clicked for Wraysbury Sky (T6) of late, turning an A8 contest into a one-sided affair in October before shrugging off a two-grade rise a week later. While not improving on the clock for last week's A5 win, she displayed an excellent attitude to prevail and give she's a February 19 bitch, A4 class is unlikely to be her limit. She's a strong fancy to land the 20.46.

