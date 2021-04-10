Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Woof can Swiftly improve his strike rate

Fiftyshadesofcon (Trap 6) - 18.51 Sheffield

The first of three selections on Sheffield's evening card comes in the A7 at 18.51, with FIFTYSHADESOFCON (T6) fancied to make the most of a drop in class. A 4-length winner the last time he ran at this level, it's a little surprising to see the downgrade given he finished a head-second in A6 class on his penultimate start before an admittedly modest run when joint favourite last week. He holds the aces on our ratings and should be backed accordingly.

Swift Woof (Trap 2) - 19.09 Sheffield

Another who gets the downgrade is SWIFT WOOF (T2) in the 19.09 and that also looks generous when you consider he clocked a personal best on our figures when an excellent third in A1 company a fortnight ago. The switch to the blue jacket shouldn't be an issue and he looks a good wager to enhance an already-impressive strike rate.

Alton Jazz (Trap 1) - 19.41 Sheffield

With all six runners racing fewer than 10 times, we are clearly dealing with unknown quantities in the 19.41 A8 contest. What is clear though is that ALTON JAZZ (T1) has achieved the most of these so far and last week's run is easy to excuse on account of crowding on more than one occasion. There has to be a good chance that he will make his relative experience count and lead up on the inside here.

