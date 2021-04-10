To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Woof can Swiftly improve his strike rate

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield on Saturday.

"...he looks a good wager to enhance an already-impressive strike rate..."

Timeform on Swift Woof

Fiftyshadesofcon (Trap 6) - 18.51 Sheffield

The first of three selections on Sheffield's evening card comes in the A7 at 18.51, with FIFTYSHADESOFCON (T6) fancied to make the most of a drop in class. A 4-length winner the last time he ran at this level, it's a little surprising to see the downgrade given he finished a head-second in A6 class on his penultimate start before an admittedly modest run when joint favourite last week. He holds the aces on our ratings and should be backed accordingly.

Swift Woof (Trap 2) - 19.09 Sheffield

Another who gets the downgrade is SWIFT WOOF (T2) in the 19.09 and that also looks generous when you consider he clocked a personal best on our figures when an excellent third in A1 company a fortnight ago. The switch to the blue jacket shouldn't be an issue and he looks a good wager to enhance an already-impressive strike rate.

Alton Jazz (Trap 1) - 19.41 Sheffield

With all six runners racing fewer than 10 times, we are clearly dealing with unknown quantities in the 19.41 A8 contest. What is clear though is that ALTON JAZZ (T1) has achieved the most of these so far and last week's run is easy to excuse on account of crowding on more than one occasion. There has to be a good chance that he will make his relative experience count and lead up on the inside here.

Recommended bets

Fiftyshadesofcon (Trap 6) - 18.51 Sheffield
Swift Woof (Trap 2) - 19.09 Sheffield
Alton Jazz (Trap 1) - 19.41 Sheffield

Sheffield 10th Apr (A7 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 10 April, 6.51pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Hello Hammy
2. Benjies Best
3. Millabbey Frank
4. Burgess Minnie
5. Barnish Dilly
6. Fiftyshadesofcon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheffield 10th Apr (A2 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 10 April, 7.09pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Jaguar Blake
2. Swift Woof
3. Burkies Army
4. Bellmore Flash
5. Highview Al
6. Baby Guinness
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheffield 10th Apr (A8 500M)

Show Hide

Saturday 10 April, 7.41pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Alton Jazz
2. Lostrigg Stan
3. Smearla Vic
4. Inca Starlet
5. Soberano Star
6. Peekaboo Fresh
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles