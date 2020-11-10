Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Woodcocks Romeo to get back on the up at Sheffield

BABY GUINNESS (Trap 6) - 18:19 Sheffield

Sheffield is the venue for all three evening bets, with BABY GUINNESS a very appealing candidate in the opening A6. Despite failing to win in four starts, he cemented a positive start to life at Owlerton with another runner-up effort last week. On our early sectionals he's fancied to lead up out wide, and with scope for better based on his early Irish form, he should be winning in this grade sooner rather than later.

MASK OF ZORRO (Trap 5) - 19:26 Sheffield

The presence of the Barrie-Draper trained Catunda Thor in trap 4 presents a conundrum for punters given he has plenty of scope to improve, but the percentage call is MASK OF ZORRO. He blew apart an A4 on his penultimate start and bumped into an unusual one for the grade here last week, doing well to finish second all things considered given he suffered an early bump. With trap 6 not usually the best away over the standard trip, Mask of Zorro will hopefully get first run on his rivals.

WOODCOCKS ROMEO (Trap 5) - 21:16 Sheffield

WOODCOCKS ROMEO was just about the most progressive performer at the track post-lockdown, completing a rare graded five-timer in A2 company in August. Two further wins have followed and a record of 7/15 is seriously impressive. He hasn't gone with quite the same zip the last twice, but this is an easier-looking A2 on paper and he may well get back on the up.