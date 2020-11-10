To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Woodcocks Romeo to get back on the up at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform select the best bets from Sheffield on Tuesday...

"...should be winning in this grade sooner rather than later."

Timeform on Baby Guinness

BABY GUINNESS (Trap 6) - 18:19 Sheffield

Sheffield is the venue for all three evening bets, with BABY GUINNESS a very appealing candidate in the opening A6. Despite failing to win in four starts, he cemented a positive start to life at Owlerton with another runner-up effort last week. On our early sectionals he's fancied to lead up out wide, and with scope for better based on his early Irish form, he should be winning in this grade sooner rather than later.

MASK OF ZORRO (Trap 5) - 19:26 Sheffield

The presence of the Barrie-Draper trained Catunda Thor in trap 4 presents a conundrum for punters given he has plenty of scope to improve, but the percentage call is MASK OF ZORRO. He blew apart an A4 on his penultimate start and bumped into an unusual one for the grade here last week, doing well to finish second all things considered given he suffered an early bump. With trap 6 not usually the best away over the standard trip, Mask of Zorro will hopefully get first run on his rivals.

WOODCOCKS ROMEO (Trap 5) - 21:16 Sheffield

WOODCOCKS ROMEO was just about the most progressive performer at the track post-lockdown, completing a rare graded five-timer in A2 company in August. Two further wins have followed and a record of 7/15 is seriously impressive. He hasn't gone with quite the same zip the last twice, but this is an easier-looking A2 on paper and he may well get back on the up.

Recommended bets

BABY GUINNESS (Trap 6) - 18:19 Sheffield
MASK OF ZORRO (Trap 5) - 19:26 Sheffield
WOODCOCKS ROMEO (Trap 5) - 21:16 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 10th Nov (A6 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 November, 6.19pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Domino Flyer
2. Target Nisbet
3. Chestnut East
4. Hot Ice
5. Tell On Nellie
6. Baby Guinness
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 10th Nov (A3 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 November, 7.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Forward Thinking
2. Casino Deejay
3. Trade Woz
4. Catunda Thor
5. Mask Of Zorro
6. Sharpys Rocket
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 10th Nov (A2 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 November, 9.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Sycamore Lady
2. Airmount Vic
3. Mohort Bill
4. Geelo Demi
5. Woodcocks Romeo
6. Paradise Duchess
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
