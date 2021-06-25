To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wonder worth siding with

Greyhound racing
Timeform pick out the best bets at Nottingham

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Nottingham on Friday...

"...she was better than A5 Nottingham class during the spring..."

Timeform on Kentish Wonder

Moyar Dawn (Trap 6) - 18:19 Nottingham

Moyar Dawn (T6) is an attractive proposition in the opener. A decisive winner in this A3 class on her penultimate start, she was far from disgraced when third having been pitched into an Open at this track last week. On balance, Moyar Dawn is probably a shade fortunate not to be competing in A2 class, and, with her early pace a potent weapon at this level, she's fancied to make all.

Bit View Nancy (Trap 2) - 18:51 Nottingham

Continuing the theme of early-pace selections, Bit View Nancy (T2) is very much the one to beat on our figures in this A7. There's an argument that she struggles to see out Nottingham's galloping 500m circuit, but this is her first exposure to this lowly level for a while and she ought to lead up on the inside before hopefully building a big enough lead to repel the closers.

Kentish Wonder (Trap 5) - 19:58 Nottingham

Kentish Wonder (T5) will divide the opinion of punters as she makes her return post-season. It's almost certain that she won't be cherry-ripe on the fitness front for this, but, on the other hand, she was better than A5 Nottingham class during the spring and, in the hope she holds up in the market near the off, she's worth siding with.

Nottingham 25th Jun (A5 500m)

Show Hide

Friday 25 June, 7.58pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Honour Pharlap
2. Farrahs Fantasy
3. Lily Tiger Rose
4. Gulleen Rosie
5. Kentish Wonder
6. Swift Natania
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays