Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wonder worth siding with

Moyar Dawn (Trap 6) - 18:19 Nottingham

Moyar Dawn (T6) is an attractive proposition in the opener. A decisive winner in this A3 class on her penultimate start, she was far from disgraced when third having been pitched into an Open at this track last week. On balance, Moyar Dawn is probably a shade fortunate not to be competing in A2 class, and, with her early pace a potent weapon at this level, she's fancied to make all.

Bit View Nancy (Trap 2) - 18:51 Nottingham

Continuing the theme of early-pace selections, Bit View Nancy (T2) is very much the one to beat on our figures in this A7. There's an argument that she struggles to see out Nottingham's galloping 500m circuit, but this is her first exposure to this lowly level for a while and she ought to lead up on the inside before hopefully building a big enough lead to repel the closers.

Kentish Wonder (Trap 5) - 19:58 Nottingham

Kentish Wonder (T5) will divide the opinion of punters as she makes her return post-season. It's almost certain that she won't be cherry-ripe on the fitness front for this, but, on the other hand, she was better than A5 Nottingham class during the spring and, in the hope she holds up in the market near the off, she's worth siding with.