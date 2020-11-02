Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wish For Us can conjure up a win at Doncaster

CONEY LE BLANC (Trap 4) - 14.36 Sheffield

CONEY LE BLANC was strong in the betting but missed her break and never posed a threat thereafter when running in a 280-metre sprint contest at Sheffield 13 days ago. However, her career is very much in its infancy, and the March 19' whelp had previously caught the eye when runner-up in a C&D event. Situated amongst modest breakers, her draw in black looks a good one and we're hopeful she can make it fourth time lucky.

BILLWIN LIBRA (Trap 6) - 18.26 Nottingham

BILLWIN LIBRA has struggled to make a significant impact during her season but the grade she's operating in reflects that and she may well be ready to capitalise. Adrian McPherson's bitch didn't shape all that badly despite finishing fifth latest, and on balance holds a class edge on tonight's rivals. She ought to be up to capitalising, with Salacres Lord (Trap 5) fancied to pose the chief threat.

WISH FOR US (Trap 3) - 20.17 Doncaster

WISH FOR US isn't far off the veteran stage but she paid her way when campaigned at Perry Barr, and on the back of an encouraging third from an unpromising position/on the back of crowding over C&D latest, the daughter of Head Bound may be ready to add to the tally. A strong-running sprinter, she can break much better than she did latest and is fancied to given it was her first competitive start at Doncaster.