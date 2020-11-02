To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wish For Us can conjure up a win at Doncaster

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform bring you the best bets from across the UK on Monday...

"...her draw in black looks a good one and we're hopeful she can make it fourth time lucky."

Timeform on Coney Le Blanc

CONEY LE BLANC (Trap 4) - 14.36 Sheffield

CONEY LE BLANC was strong in the betting but missed her break and never posed a threat thereafter when running in a 280-metre sprint contest at Sheffield 13 days ago. However, her career is very much in its infancy, and the March 19' whelp had previously caught the eye when runner-up in a C&D event. Situated amongst modest breakers, her draw in black looks a good one and we're hopeful she can make it fourth time lucky.

BILLWIN LIBRA (Trap 6) - 18.26 Nottingham

BILLWIN LIBRA has struggled to make a significant impact during her season but the grade she's operating in reflects that and she may well be ready to capitalise. Adrian McPherson's bitch didn't shape all that badly despite finishing fifth latest, and on balance holds a class edge on tonight's rivals. She ought to be up to capitalising, with Salacres Lord (Trap 5) fancied to pose the chief threat.

WISH FOR US (Trap 3) - 20.17 Doncaster

WISH FOR US isn't far off the veteran stage but she paid her way when campaigned at Perry Barr, and on the back of an encouraging third from an unpromising position/on the back of crowding over C&D latest, the daughter of Head Bound may be ready to add to the tally. A strong-running sprinter, she can break much better than she did latest and is fancied to given it was her first competitive start at Doncaster.

Recommended bets

CONEY LE BLANC (Trap 4) - 14.36 Sheffield
BILLWIN LIBRA (Trap 6) - 18.26 Nottingham
WISH FOR US (Trap 3) - 20.17 Doncaster

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 2nd Nov (D4 280m)

Show Hide

Monday 2 November, 2.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Blanemore Oyster
2. Mayo Boy
3. Head Iton Vi
4. Coney Le Blanc
5. Kilara Maxi
6. Swift Casper
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nott 2nd Nov (A6 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 2 November, 6.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Salacres Susie
2. Worth The Wait
3. Weston Aurora
4. Swift Canvass
5. Salacres Lord
6. Billwin Libra
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Donc 2nd Nov (D2 275m)

Show Hide

Monday 2 November, 8.17pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Burnt Oak Bara
2. Luttons Vanessa
3. Wish For Us
4. Air Tyrur
5. Dashing Bobbyjoe
6. Ballymac Billjoe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
