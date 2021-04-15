Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Windcriesmary can blow her rivals away at Sheffield

One hound who is very much in the infancy of her career is THORNFIELD SASA (Trap 3, 15:26 Sheffield), who has had little go right in a trio of competitive starts to date. However, she clearly possesses plenty of stamina for the 500-metre trip, and, granted a clear run, may well be up to getting off the mark faced with her least demanding assignment to date.

MICKYBOYZUNITED (Trap 3, 17:03 Sheffield) brings the most solid recent form to the table in this low-grade D4 contest and may be the one to side with. Paul Gregson's charge (a winner in this grade in February) isn't reliant on an early lead and faces his easiest assignment for some time, so all looks set fair for a bold showing from the white jacket.

WINDCRIESMARY (Trap 6, 17:22 Sheffield) remains a maiden on the back of eight starts following her switch to Sheffield but her consistency in recent weeks, overhauled by a strong stayer on her penultimate start prior to bumping into one ahead of the grade latest. She holds an edge on the clock over today's rivals on recent exploits and looks well-housed as the sole wide seed, so all looks set fair for a very big run now down at A7 level.

