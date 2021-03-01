Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: When You Believe commands strong faith at Sheffield

WHEN YOU BELIEVE (Trap 4) - 15.09 Sheffield

WHEN YOU BELIEVE hit a real purple patch when rattling off an impressive four-timer, those exploits culminating in a make-all victory over today's 660-metre trip during early January. For one who usually plies his trade from a rails-to-middle berth, the draw in stripes may not have been ideal latest. He has a much better make-up today and with the likelihood he will have the pace-setters in his sights off the second bend, the son of Top Honcho is fancied to maintain the gallop and come home in front.

EMOTIONAL (Trap 4) - 20.06 Nottingham

There's some good quality open-race action over at Nottingham this evening and EMOTIONAL is fancied to capitalise on what rates a return to calmer waters. Campaigned over longer distances of late, the return to four bends will hold no fears for this classy daughter of Droopys Jet and she can regain the winning thread.

ROXHOLME SHEIKH (Trap 3) - 21:26 Nottingham

The final race comes at 21.26 and ROXHOLME SHEIKH is fancied to sign off the evening with success. A facile winner on his penultimate start, Hayley Keightley's charge lost little caste in defeat behind a red-hot Kilara Lion over C&D seven days ago. The move to trap 3 will hold no fears and he can turn handy at the very least and stamp his authority from halfway.