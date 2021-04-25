Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: We're bowled over by Tenpin's claims

Seaglass Smokey (Trap 4) - 19:18 Central Park

Seaglass Smokey (T4) can land the first heat of the Grand National. Pat Janssens' dog has made up into a smart hurdler, winning three times and reaching the Springbok semis last month. He could go far in the competition and this looks a good starting point.

Roxholme Biscuit (Trap 4) - 19:36 Central Park

Roxholme Biscuit (T4) won't give up his crown easily and should be winning his heat. He led home a 1-2-3 for his trainer when putting in a fine round of jumping to win last year's re-arranged event in November. He got no luck in the Kent County Hurdle and has been shaping up well again in recent trials. He should have too much class for Billericay Blue.

Tenpin (Trap 2) - 21:28 Central Park

Tenpin (T2) took some notable scalps on his way to the Winter Derby semis at Monmore and his only defeat in six starts at Central Park last year came when getting no luck in the Kent Derby Final. Expect the layers to be bowled over once again.

