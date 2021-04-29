To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Well Funded is well worth supporting at Hove

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform provide the best bets at three different venues on Thursday.

"...arrives in good order and is fancied to resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Well Funded

SALACRES SASHA (Trap 4, 13:44 Nottingham) rattled off a hat-trick earlier this year (two of those victories coming at a higher level) and there have been plenty of good efforts in defeat more recently. Like many, Peter Harnden's charge is at her best when able to dictate early and there's a strong possibility she can steal a march from trap rise and all looks set fair for a bold front-running bid.

LOULOU MOON (Trap 3, 14:54 Sheffield) isn't a prolific winner but she's capable when operating in the lower grades at Sheffield and may well be ready to end a losing run. Just touched off in this grade in March, she again ran well when runner-up behind a strong-running sort in a handicap latest. Nigel Saunders' bitch is expected to turn front rank from lid rise and can deservedly resume winning ways.

Our final selection comes in Hove's first race and WELL FUNDED (Trap 6, 18:09 Hove) who arrives in good order and is fancied to resume winning ways. A winner in this grade 26 days ago, the son of Ballymac Eske kept on well from an unpromising position for second last time despite receiving an early bump. Turning handy this evening is distinctly possible and Gemma Davidson's charge can get around the corner unscathed, kick on from the second bend and emerge victorious.

Recommended bets

SALACRES SASHA (Trap 4) - 13:44 Nottingham
LOULOU MOON (Trap 3) - 14:54 Sheffield
WELL FUNDED (Trap 6) - 18:09 Hove

Nottingham 29th Apr (A4 500m)

Thursday 29 April, 1.44pm

1. Easy Rocco
2. Blythe Basil
3. Coyote Breeze
4. Salacres Sasha
5. Comeout Sunshine
6. Blakes Cuckoo
Sheffield 29th Apr (A7 500m)

Thursday 29 April, 2.54pm

1. Briannas Boy
2. Shady Finn
3. Loulou Moon
4. Whiskey Mac
5. Starlight Wonder
6. Harton Bea
Hove 29th Apr (A5 500m)

Thursday 29 April, 6.09pm

1. Lisneal Tornado
2. Rising Flame
3. Magical Binky
4. Coys
5. Ower Boy Storm
6. Well Funded
