Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Well Funded is well worth supporting at Hove

SALACRES SASHA (Trap 4, 13:44 Nottingham) rattled off a hat-trick earlier this year (two of those victories coming at a higher level) and there have been plenty of good efforts in defeat more recently. Like many, Peter Harnden's charge is at her best when able to dictate early and there's a strong possibility she can steal a march from trap rise and all looks set fair for a bold front-running bid.

LOULOU MOON (Trap 3, 14:54 Sheffield) isn't a prolific winner but she's capable when operating in the lower grades at Sheffield and may well be ready to end a losing run. Just touched off in this grade in March, she again ran well when runner-up behind a strong-running sort in a handicap latest. Nigel Saunders' bitch is expected to turn front rank from lid rise and can deservedly resume winning ways.

Our final selection comes in Hove's first race and WELL FUNDED (Trap 6, 18:09 Hove) who arrives in good order and is fancied to resume winning ways. A winner in this grade 26 days ago, the son of Ballymac Eske kept on well from an unpromising position for second last time despite receiving an early bump. Turning handy this evening is distinctly possible and Gemma Davidson's charge can get around the corner unscathed, kick on from the second bend and emerge victorious.

