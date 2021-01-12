Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Well-drawn Always Blue can come home in front

Knotmoor Diva (Trap 6) - 12.58 Kinsley

Knotmoor Diva (Trap 6, 12.58) is a strong running sort over Kinsley's 462-metre trip and was never in any danger having turned front rank in an A3 four starts back. A fast-finishing second in that grade last time, she appeals as the type who will be suited by the switch to handicaps. This afternoon's contest doesn't look the strongest and, from what could prove an excellent make-up as the sole wide seed, she's fancied to have the leaders in her sights from the three-quarter point, and strike fast and late for another success.

Always A Blue (Trap 6) - 20:46 Sheffield



Always A Blue (Trap 6, 20.46) was a slow burner in his qualifying trials, understandable as a July 19 youngster, but he took a step forward when runner-up on his competitive debut two weeks ago, noted finishing to good effect to be beaten a head in this grade. That experience won't have been wasted on the son of Droopys Jet and he can make use of his draw in the stripes and go one place better.

Lightfoot Gibbs (Trap 1) - 21:45 Sheffield

Lightfoot Gibbs (Trap 1, 21.45) made a fairly low-key return from a short spell on the sidelines, but in his defence, he hasn't been getting the rub of the green, forced to check at a crucial point when going for the same ground with a fellow railer last time before keeping on well to take third. The son of Newinn Yolo is proven at a higher level than A5 and, if he holds his position on the rails around bends 1 and 2, all looks set fair for a bold showing.

