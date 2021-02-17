Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Watch for Emers Max finishing strong

Alnwick Logan (Trap 6) - 19.26 Newcastle

Alnwick Logan (Trap 6, 19.26) has essentially found Newcastle's 480-metre trip at the limit of her stamina but she is strengthening up all the time, breaking fast and having enough to hold the challengers off the final bend. A July 19' youngster, she may well seizie an early advantage again judged on sectional ratings and is fancied to have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Alnwick Matt (Trap 4) - 20:27 Newcastle

Alnwick Matt (Trap 4, 20.27) has largely been plying his trade in handicap company of late but he ran well reverting back to a standard event last time, not beaten far having found himself in an unpromising position off the last bend. Capable at A2 level and boasting a good record from the black jacket, we're hopeful the son of Dorotas Wildcat can make another bold bid.

Emers Max (Trap 1) - 20:46 Newcastle

Emers Max (Trap 1, 20.46) is yet to get his head in front in A6 company but, in truth, he's been a model of consistency in defeat of late, again finding only one too good last time having come from an unpromising position. Tonight's race has the feel of an A6 and with decent claims of turning mid-pack, he's expected to be making big in-roads on the pace-setters from halfway and can regain the winning thread.

