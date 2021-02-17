Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Watch for Emers Max finishing strong

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Alnwick Logan (Trap 6) - 19.26 Newcastle

Alnwick Logan (Trap 6, 19.26) has essentially found Newcastle's 480-metre trip at the limit of her stamina but she is strengthening up all the time, breaking fast and having enough to hold the challengers off the final bend. A July 19' youngster, she may well seizie an early advantage again judged on sectional ratings and is fancied to have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Alnwick Matt (Trap 4) - 20:27 Newcastle

Alnwick Matt (Trap 4, 20.27) has largely been plying his trade in handicap company of late but he ran well reverting back to a standard event last time, not beaten far having found himself in an unpromising position off the last bend. Capable at A2 level and boasting a good record from the black jacket, we're hopeful the son of Dorotas Wildcat can make another bold bid.

Emers Max (Trap 1) - 20:46 Newcastle

Emers Max (Trap 1, 20.46) is yet to get his head in front in A6 company but, in truth, he's been a model of consistency in defeat of late, again finding only one too good last time having come from an unpromising position. Tonight's race has the feel of an A6 and with decent claims of turning mid-pack, he's expected to be making big in-roads on the pace-setters from halfway and can regain the winning thread.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Newc 17th Feb (A4 480m)

Wednesday 17 February, 7.26pm

1. For The Fallen
2. Watermill Mindy
3. Highclere Zeus
4. Glaise Buddy
5. Watermill Cain
6. Alnwick Logan
Newc 17th Feb (A2 480m)

Wednesday 17 February, 8.27pm

1. Blackhouse John
2. Odell Kiki
3. Crooks Fabio
4. Alnwick Matt
5. Bandit Tara
6. Fat Belly Ellie
Newc 17th Feb (A5 480m)

Wednesday 17 February, 8.46pm

1. Emers Max
2. Aughaboy Katie
3. Droopys Freya
4. Spenymoor Norman
5. Mizen Jay
6. Geordie Jay
