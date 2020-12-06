To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Exchange Simulator

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

UK Snooker Championship

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: War Admiral to take charge at Central Park

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Central Park on Sunday evening...

NIGHTINGALE DON (Trap 4) - 19:18 Central Park

NIGHTINGALE DON has made up into a useful sort over the six bends, running right up to his best when recording a second win in three starts in as many weeks at the track seven days ago. He should be motoring at the finish and should be hard to beat in the Stayers Final.

BARNORA BUBBLES (Trap 5) - 19:36 Central Park

BARNORA BUBBLES can follow up her recent victory in this A3 contest. It's taken a while for the penny to drop with her but she's got going since returning to 480m and had things quickly sewn up in the orange last week.

WAR ADMIRAL (Trap 5) - 20:38 Central Park

WAR ADMIRAL belatedly did the business in Kent last time and is taken to go in again in this open race. He'd been called a few names after some defeats as beaten-favourite but did well to overcome early crowding and power clear in that A1 nine days ago. More of the same should be good enough this evening.

Recommended bets

NIGHTINGALE DON (Trap 4) - 19:18 Central Park
BARNORA BUBBLES (Trap 5) - 19:36 Central Park
WAR ADMIRAL (Trap 5) - 20:38 Central Park

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

CPark 6th Dec (OR 642m)

Show Hide

Sunday 6 December, 7.18pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Mays Oliver
2. Leave This Town
3. Romulus
4. Nightingale Don
5. View King
6. Desperado Rocco
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CPark 6th Dec (A3 480m)

Show Hide

Sunday 6 December, 7.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Good King Billy
2. Nuke Daisy
3. Kitmins Sis
4. Sanctury Prince
5. Barnora Bubbles
6. Kitmins Winter
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CPark 6th Dec (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Sunday 6 December, 8.38pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Goldies Ginola
2. Droopys Hawk
3. Nathans Bullet
4. Winetavern Arkle
5. War Admiral
6. Stoneyholmeblitz
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles