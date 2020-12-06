Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: War Admiral to take charge at Central Park

NIGHTINGALE DON (Trap 4) - 19:18 Central Park

NIGHTINGALE DON has made up into a useful sort over the six bends, running right up to his best when recording a second win in three starts in as many weeks at the track seven days ago. He should be motoring at the finish and should be hard to beat in the Stayers Final.

BARNORA BUBBLES (Trap 5) - 19:36 Central Park

BARNORA BUBBLES can follow up her recent victory in this A3 contest. It's taken a while for the penny to drop with her but she's got going since returning to 480m and had things quickly sewn up in the orange last week.

WAR ADMIRAL (Trap 5) - 20:38 Central Park

WAR ADMIRAL belatedly did the business in Kent last time and is taken to go in again in this open race. He'd been called a few names after some defeats as beaten-favourite but did well to overcome early crowding and power clear in that A1 nine days ago. More of the same should be good enough this evening.