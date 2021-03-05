Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Waltham can Star at Nottingham

Tylough Lady (Trap 3) - 19.41 Nottingham

TYLOUGH LADY (Trap 3, 19.41) was a steady improver over Nottingham's tough 500-metre circuit initially, but has taken her form to a new level in recent weeks, rattling off victories in A4/3 company. The fact Adrian McPherson's charge escapes a grade rise for her latest victory is a positive, not least with the daughter of Ballymac Matt likely to be blazing a trail once more, and she may well prove tough to peg back again.

Waltham Star (Trap 4) - 19:58 Nottingham



WALTHAM STAR (Trap 4, 19.58) made good strides earlier this year and has suggested he's coming back to the boil again judged on recent efforts, overcoming early crowding to go down by a head in this grade of A3 7 days ago. The fact he's already proven himself capable of going quicker is a major plus and he can turn just behind the leaders and assume control from halfway.

Swift Lockjaw (Trap 5) - 20:27 Nottingham

A facile winner at the beginning of last month, SWIFT LOCKJAW (Trap 5, 20.27) ran another cracker when runner-up in this grade of A2 seven days ago, breaking smartly and only reeled in late on. Seizing an early lead operating from the orange jacket rates a distinct possibility again this evening and Lynn Cook's charge should prove a tough nut to crack on the front end.

