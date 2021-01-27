Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Waikiki Del worth another chance

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sunderland on Wednesday...

"...retains potential and is well worth another chance..."

Timeform on Waikiki Del

Derrytagh Boris (Trap 2) - 18.36 Sunderland

Sunderland's evening RPGTV card is the destination for all three bets, with DERRYTAGH BORIS (T2) hopefully recording a first career win in the A4 at 18.39. Campaigned exclusively in this grade since trialling on in the autumn, Derrytagh Boris has had his share of hard-luck stories, but there doesn't seem to be a lot of early place on show in this contest, so he could turn handier than has been the case of late and he can prove himself to be up to this level with a clear passage.

Latot Noitom (Trap 5) - 19.41 Sunderland

Continuing the theme of backing maiden performers, LATOT NOITOM (T5) has had a few more chances and is always a hostage to fortune given her propensity to miss the break. That said, the 19.41 looks a weak race, even by A7 standards, and she's just about the one to beat on our ratings.

Waikiki Del (Trap 6) - 20.27 Sunderland

WAIKIKI DEL (T6) was really strong at the finish when doubling his career tally in A6 company a fortnight ago and was sent off just 15/8 to follow up last week in this A5 class. A moderate break and crowding at the first bend proved costly, but this June 19 greyhound retains potential and is well worth another chance in the 20.27 affair.

