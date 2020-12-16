Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: View can Finish on top at Newcastle

VIEW FINISH (Trap 1) - 14.04 Newcastle

VIEW FINISH arrives on a losing run stretching back to September, that which came in A6 company. However, following a downgrade there have been signs the daughter of Droopys Roddick may well be ready to strike again, coming from an unpromising position to take second latest. She's reliant on luck-in-running given her style of racing but with a clear run, is fancied to strike fast and late.

GEORDIE WINSTON (Trap 3) - 16.04 Newcastle

GEORDIE WINSTON had been slow initially to get competitive but confirmed better signs when bolting up in A7 company three starts back. A good second from an unpromising position on his next start, Jimmy Fenwick's charge was undone by trouble-in-running on his most recent outing. His draw in white looks a good one today and we're hopeful he can double his career tally with the possibility of a little bit more to come.

PARISH ADEUS (Trap 6) - 19.26 Sunderland

A dual winner during the summer, PARISH ADEUS has endured an interrupted spell more recently, yet there were obvious signs of a revival when a strong-finishing third in this grade 10 days ago. This doesn't rate an overly-strong A4 and with sound claims on expected final time, the son of Taylors Sky is fancied to come out on top.