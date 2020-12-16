Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: View can Finish on top at Newcastle

Newc 16th Dec (A7 480m)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 December, 2.04pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. View Finish
|2. Farlam King
|3. Fastfinger Kev
|4. Lisas Harley
|5. Jumeirah Bloom
|6. Alnwick Patsy
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform provide the best bets at Newcastle and Sunderland on Wednesday...
"...we're hopeful he can double his career tally with the possibility of a little bit more to come."
Timeform on Geordie Winston
VIEW FINISH (Trap 1) - 14.04 Newcastle
VIEW FINISH arrives on a losing run stretching back to September, that which came in A6 company. However, following a downgrade there have been signs the daughter of Droopys Roddick may well be ready to strike again, coming from an unpromising position to take second latest. She's reliant on luck-in-running given her style of racing but with a clear run, is fancied to strike fast and late.
GEORDIE WINSTON (Trap 3) - 16.04 Newcastle
GEORDIE WINSTON had been slow initially to get competitive but confirmed better signs when bolting up in A7 company three starts back. A good second from an unpromising position on his next start, Jimmy Fenwick's charge was undone by trouble-in-running on his most recent outing. His draw in white looks a good one today and we're hopeful he can double his career tally with the possibility of a little bit more to come.
PARISH ADEUS (Trap 6) - 19.26 Sunderland
A dual winner during the summer, PARISH ADEUS has endured an interrupted spell more recently, yet there were obvious signs of a revival when a strong-finishing third in this grade 10 days ago. This doesn't rate an overly-strong A4 and with sound claims on expected final time, the son of Taylors Sky is fancied to come out on top.
VIEW FINISH (Trap 1) - 14.04 Newcastle
GEORDIE WINSTON (Trap 3) - 16.04 Newcastle
PARISH ADEUS (Trap 6) - 19.26 Sunderland
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Wednesday 16 December, 2.04pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. View Finish
|2. Farlam King
|3. Fastfinger Kev
|4. Lisas Harley
|5. Jumeirah Bloom
|6. Alnwick Patsy
Wednesday 16 December, 4.04pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Wassyl
|2. Emers Max
|3. Geordie Winston
|4. Victor Tree
|5. Mizen Jay
|6. Mill Leah
Wednesday 16 December, 7.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Knockalton Bud
|2. Johns Dilemma
|3. Cullens Lad
|4. Copeland Lena
|5. Reagrove Eagle
|6. Parish Adeus